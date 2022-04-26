Celina is one step closer to having a championship golf course.
On Tuesday, developers, business representatives and Celina city staff gathered at a spot off of County Road 9 to break ground on a 3,200-acre development that will include 7,000 single family homes, 4,100 multifamily units, 100 acres of commercial development, a 27-acre sports park, space for two future Celina ISD schools and an 18-hole golf course.
The Legacy Hills development, which will also include walking trails and seven amenity centers, is to date the largest single mixed-use development taken on by Centurion American Development Group. The development company is behind other Celina developments, including the Sutton Fields and Creeks of Legacy developments, as well as the forthcoming Edgewood Creek development.
Legacy Hills will be based at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Celina Parkway. Plans include 40-, 50- and 60-foot lots for single family development by various builders as well as single family development by active adult communities builder Del Webb.
For Corbett Howard, former Celina mayor and the city's current director of Business and Government Affairs, the Tuesday groundbreaking was a significant moment in Celina history.
“This Legacy Hills project will be bringing billions of dollars of assessed value to the city of Celina, and for years to come, helping us to continue to build a great city," Howard said. "That is why this is a historic occasion.”
Rex Glendenning, CEO of REX Real Estate, brokered the acquisition for Centurion American, according to a press release.
"I believe this is probably one of the most unique developments that Mehrdad has at Centurion and certainly that I have ever been involved in, by virtue of having four miles of frontage on the Dallas North Tollway and four major exits and entrances to the project," Glendenning said Tuesday.
Mehrdad Moayedi, president and CEO of Centurion American, said he considered Celina as a home due to the people he knew there.
"So I have a lot of pride in Celina," he said. "And this is one of the only opportunities we have to really have a nice golf course out here."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
