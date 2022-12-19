A milestone was marked on Friday in Celina as developers and the city’s business community celebrated the groundbreaking of Doe Branch Office Park, Celina’s first medical/professional office park located on Preston Road adjacent to Bobcat Stadium.
Phase one of the space comprises four buildings with a total of 24,000 square feet. The development is 80% preleased, and tenants include Lone Star Vision, Preston Family Healthcare, Haven Dental and HBA Design Build. The development also includes 1,600 square feet that will be earmarked for the Celina Economic Development Corporation to be used as an incubator space for businesses.
There is currently 3,200 square feet of space remaining for lease at the development. Dorothy Allan of Keller Williams and Jack Dawson, Daniel Poku, SRS Dallas, are spearheading the leasing efforts.
"Doe Branch Office Park is a medical/professional office park, and the need for a small medical professional office is huge in Celina," Ben Hangartner, CEO of HBA Design Build, previously told the Celina Record in a May 5 article.
Doe Branch Partners is the developer/owner of the park and brings together industry experts and partners, Aimee Bissett, Ben Hangartner and Todd Evans. HBA Design Build is the general contractor for the project.
The project will eventually host 58,000 square feet spanning multiple buildings and will be done in multiple phases. Ground lease and pad site opportunities will be available.
Shell construction for phase one is expected to be completed and available for tenant finish in summer 2023.
Those in attendance included representatives from the Celina City Council, First State Bank Celina branch and the Celina Chamber of Commerce.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
