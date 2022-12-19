Doe Branch updated rendering

A milestone was marked on Friday in Celina as developers and the city’s business community celebrated the groundbreaking of Doe Branch Office Park, Celina’s first medical/professional office park located on Preston Road adjacent to Bobcat Stadium.

Phase one of the space comprises four buildings with a total of 24,000 square feet. The development is 80% preleased, and tenants include Lone Star Vision, Preston Family Healthcare, Haven Dental and HBA Design Build. The development also includes 1,600 square feet that will be earmarked for the Celina Economic Development Corporation to be used as an incubator space for businesses.

Doe Branch groundbreaking

Representatives broke ground Friday on Doe Branch Office Park 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

