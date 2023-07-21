As the city of Celina continues to see residential and business growth, its downtown has morphed over time and continues to do so. However, the vision for what role Celina’s downtown will play in the business sphere is relatively established.
“The vision for downtown's business environment combines economic development with quality of life considerations, aiming to create a vibrant and unique downtown that attracts businesses, supports entrepreneurship and innovation, and offers a unique and enjoyable experience for residents, employees, and visitors,” said Alexis Jackson, executive director of Celina’s economic development corporation.
About seven months in, 2023 has been a banner year for Celina’s downtown. This year has been marked by announcements for a craft cocktail bar, a steakhouse and a restaurant featuring breakfast, lunch, a happy hour and more that are all coming to the square area. Plans for an enhanced Celina Public Library in the downtown square are moving forward, with a master plan draft having been recently shared to residents. Granny’s Bakery opened its doors in May, bringing sweet treats and more to the square area.
And, in June, the city officially hired a downtown manager. Brandy O’Keefe was hired as Celina’s downtown manager in June. She most recently served as marketing manager with Visit Allen.
“Along with its historical significance, Celina’s downtown area is the heart and soul of our community,” Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs told the Celina Record. “From the events we host to the hometown charm that we strive to preserve, our Downtown Square is a gathering place for our residents and visitors from across North Texas. Our downtown manager will serve as an advocate for all businesses located both inside and outside downtown, develop programming for the future Ousley Park, and implement the mission of our Downtown Master Plan.”
“The reason for downtown's current and future success can be attributed to many years of hard work and collaboration by numerous individuals,” Jackson told the Celina Record on July 13. “Their dedicated efforts have contributed to the thriving state of downtown today, and this positive momentum is poised to continue into the future. Approximately six years ago, a significant and coordinated endeavor was undertaken to shine a spotlight on downtown, igniting a continuous upward trajectory of growth and development.”
The onboarding of new businesses means more visitors, customers and tourists in Celina’s downtown, Jackson said, and it also adds to the vibrancy of the area.
“Also, a lot of the new businesses will be open on Mondays which we hear is a large desire of our residents,” she added.
Looking ahead, Jackson said her hopes for the future of downtown Celina include cultivating the right mix of commercial and residential use, as well as seeing the area become a true live, work and play environment. She shares hopes for the spot being a place for people to meet up and find a familiar face, as well as a spot for engaging public spaces and a rich cultural and artistic scene. She also mentions preserving the area’s heritage.
“The future of downtown is likely to continue to evolve into a vibrant mixed-use environment,” Jackson said. “We are working hard to listen to what residents want to see downtown.”
She adds that Celina’s downtown is often visitors’ first impression of the city.
“So in that regard, I hope, now and in the future, country music is always playing on the square,” she said.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
