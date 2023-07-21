Celina overhead

As the city of Celina continues to see residential and business growth, its downtown has morphed over time and continues to do so. However, the vision for what role Celina’s downtown will play in the business sphere is relatively established.

“The vision for downtown's business environment combines economic development with quality of life considerations, aiming to create a vibrant and unique downtown that attracts businesses, supports entrepreneurship and innovation, and offers a unique and enjoyable experience for residents, employees, and visitors,” said Alexis Jackson, executive director of Celina’s economic development corporation.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments