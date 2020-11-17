The Prosper Police Department announced through social media late Tuesday night that a drive-by shooting had taken place at approximately 10:02 p.m. on Preston Road.
"The driver of a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Honda Civic, fired shots at a white pickup truck on Preston Road near the Kroger shopping center in Prosper," the department stated.
The driver of the pickup was hit in the arm or shoulder and transported to Texas Health Resources in Plano, the department stated.
"The same driver is believed to have fired shots in Frisco earlier in the evening near the intersection of Highway 121 and Hillcrest," the department stated.
In an 11:15 p.m. post, the Prosper Police Department stated the suspect is believed to have been traveling north on Preston Road toward Celina.
"Celina PD has been notified," the Prosper Police Department stated. "If anyone has information about this incident, please contact police dispatch at 972-347-2226."
