The Celina Police Department announced that at around 6:36 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a single-vehicle major crash on the 600 block of East Frontier Parkway.
An entrapped driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was extracted by the Celina Fire Department and then transported to a McKinney hospital.
While at the hospital, the driver succumbed to their injuries.
Based on an investigation at the scene, a major cause of the crash appears to be weather-related, police said in a press release. The driver’s identity has not been released.
