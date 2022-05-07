Election
File photo

Early election numbers show a lead for Chuck Hansen and Dan Williams in the races for Celina ISD School Board places 1 and 2. 

According to early election numbers provided by Denton and Collin counties, Incumbent Chuck Hansen is leading with 65% (673) of the early votes over the 35% (362) garnered by challenger Vicky Hogue. 

The numbers also show a lead for challenger Dan Williams, who is reported to have 51.5% (562) of the early votes over the 48.5% (530) garnered by Incumbent Choc Christopher. 

Stay tuned to the Celina Record for updated election results.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments