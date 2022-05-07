A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 7, 2022 @ 10:17 pm
Early election numbers show a lead for Chuck Hansen and Dan Williams in the races for Celina ISD School Board places 1 and 2.
According to early election numbers provided by Denton and Collin counties, Incumbent Chuck Hansen is leading with 65% (673) of the early votes over the 35% (362) garnered by challenger Vicky Hogue.
The numbers also show a lead for challenger Dan Williams, who is reported to have 51.5% (562) of the early votes over the 48.5% (530) garnered by Incumbent Choc Christopher.
Stay tuned to the Celina Record for updated election results.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
