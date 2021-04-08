Prosper voters can go to the polls starting in April to select members of the Town Council. Election day is May 1. 

Early voting runs April 19-27

For voting location information in Collin County, visit collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information

For voting location information in Denton County, visit  votedenton.gov/upcoming-election-information

