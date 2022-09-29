The story of Celina is continuing to unfold on many fronts, including through its economic development.
Alexis Jackson, director of the Celina Economic Development Corporation, was recently featured in a podcast with Tamera Gaede, Collin County Director of Sales with Lawyers Title, about Celina’s growth. You can watch the podcast attinyurl.com/yeywm3mp
Here are five takeaways we got from the discussion:
Celina’s downtown is key for making the city stand out
Celina’s downtown is in the midst of undergoing a metamorphosis that continues to make it the center of life in Celina.
Recently, Celina has seen new businesses make a home in downtown Celina, including Summer Moon Coffee, Honeysuckle Rose Boutique and Terramania. There are also future businesses coming soon to the downtown area including Mangiamo Italian Market and Deli as well as The Silos, which will feature wine, whiskey, cigars and pizza.
It’s no secret that Celina has prioritized its downtown area as the city continues to see growth: the city’s award-winning downtown master plan was adopted in 2019, a downtown patio project and road improvements are currently underway, and the square itself hosts monthly events.
However, it was a priority that was reiterated during the podcast: The downtown is how Celina can compete with other cities, Jackson said.
“We realized what a phenomenal resource it is and we already had all of the shorter blocks and the grid street network, and the older charm of the homes and the buildings down there,” Jackson said. “So we just added a lot of value to it.”
Celina’s 10 miles of 'golden' road sealed its future
Celina includes 10 miles of the Dallas North Tollway and 10 miles of Preston Road, Jackson said.
“And all we have to do is look to the south to see what major commercial drivers the tollway and Preston Road are,” she added. “So when those lines were drawn on the map, that really solidified our fate. So we have major commercial projects coming on on the tollway and Preston.”
She added that conversations are underway with hotel groups, and that an announcement from a big box national retailer is coming down the pike soon.
Celina’s ‘Gigabit City' designation has supported population growth
The city of Celina has received recognition from Gov. Greg Abbott for being the only Gigabit City in the state of Texas.
The city passed itsgigabit city ordinance in 2017 and received recognition both in October 2020 during the pandemic and again in May 2022.The move to get the designationwas an "innovative initiative to provide fiber, gigabit internet speed to all of its residential homes," according to the Celina EDC website.
Now, post-pandemic, the importance of remote internet infrastructure has been underlined in today’s workforce environment.
Celina has long been drawing regional eyes for its rapid growth. Now it's getting state atte…
“So because there’s the ability post-COVID to work from home, we’re seeing a much higher influx of residents to Celina — for a number of reasons. I always say the stars have aligned for Celina,” she said, mentioning the city’s school districts, downtown and events.
“We have radiologists that work from home in Celina look at X-rays, but they have to have the gig. They have to have the high-speed internet to be able to do that,” she added. “And the EDC with the city set out for that project about five or six years ago, and we were pretty successful. We know that that’s attributing to our growth and the progression of real estate.”
Downtown density is essential for business growth
The city has a few multifamily housing products coming down the pike, including a 3,200-acre development in Celina that is slated to include4,100 multifamily units; a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development that broke ground in August; and another nearby development that will eventually comprise 240 units has gone vertical near Celina’s downtown.
A project that aims to provide a “southern gateway” to Celina’s downtown is going vertical.
Jackson said the location of multifamily units just walking distance from Celina’s downtown is a plus.
“And in order for us to add more of what everybody likes — the fun stuff, the shopping and the dining — we need more density in the downtown,” Jackson said. "And quite frankly, a lot of those businesses who I talk to routinely need the labor.”
The healthcare industry is inching its way to Celina.
This year has been a big one for healthcare announcements in Celina, with Methodist Health System announcing a forthcoming 200,000-square-foot hospital at the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428 and with Scottish Rite announcing a purchase of roughly 76 acres of land that will includeabout three-quarters of a mile of frontage on the Dallas North Tollway as well as east-west access via near Punk Carter Parkway and the Collin County Outer Loop.
“So we’re very blessed,” Jackson said. “We also have medical office being built right close to the downtown off of Preston, so we’re excited to welcome pediatricians.”
