Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of March 26 in and around Celina:
Get a free photo with the Easter bunny
Hey Sugar candy store in downtown Celina will host free photos with the Easter bunny from 11 a .m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
The event will also include balloon art, kids crafts, giveaways and pre-made Easter baskets for purchase.
Spring book fair benefitting the public library
The Celina Public Library will host a spring book fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Celina City Council chambers (112 N Colorado St.).
"Come browse our large selection of kids chapter books, picture books, adult fiction paperbacks and hardcovers, as well as cookbook, coloring books and everything in between!" the event page states. "Your shopping helps fund many of our library programs, like summer reading, storytime and more. Nothing over $1."
Coffee with council
Interact with local elected representatives for the next Coffee with Council event, slated for 9 a.m. Friday, March 31 at Celina City Council chambers (112 N Colorado St.).
The event is slated to feature a discussion on infrastructure.
Celebrate baseball opening day at Rollertown
Rollertown Beerworks (412 N Oklahoma St. #106) will kick off baseball season in full swing with a family-friendly celebration at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
"We'll be opening at 1 p.m. with the Rangers vs. Phillies game on with sound," the event page states. "Sandlot Subs will get here at 2 p.m. and will be here for lunch and dinner."
The event will include family activities, baseball-themed snacks and more.
Free concert at Hub121
Event it Up, The Heart Tribute Band, will be putting on a free concert at Hub 121 (at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road) starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
"Listen to some fantastic live music and enjoy food and drinks from Fork and Fire, ChopShop McKinney Sports Garage, The Elwood BFD, and Wine A Little McKinney!" the event page states. No outside food or drinks are allowed.
