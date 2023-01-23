For Celina Fire Captain Keith Brumfield, his job is simple — keeping residents in the city safe

As Keith Brumfield drives around Celina, it’s easy to point out the projects he’s helped make safe in the city.
There’s the new Collin College campus, some of the new multifamily projects in Celina and commercial projects located off of Preston Road.
As Celina continues to see growth, the city’s fire marshal’s office is working in the background to make sure both new, future and existing developments around town are safe. The office is in charge of annual inspections, checking site plans for future development for safety standards, inspecting new developments and more.
“I enjoy doing this,” said Brumfield, a captain with the Celina Fire Department who works in the fire marshal’s office. “It’s something I’ve always had a passion for, because it’s something that’s going to benefit not only the citizens and everything like that, it’s going to benefit our guys and gals in the fire service, because we’re the first line, I guess, in preventing stuff happening.”
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Celina Record spent a couple of hours with Brumfield to get a look inside the daily workings of the fire marshal’s office. Here’s what we learned.
***
We start at Summer Moon Coffee in downtown Celina at about 8:50 a.m. A quick order of lattes later, and we’re off to Celina Fire Station One. Brumfield has a scheduled inspection for a food truck that wants to operate in the area.
As we drive up to the station, the food truck is ready and waiting. Brumfield points out what he’s looking for — things like fixtures over the hood suppression system, light covers and the coverage of the sprinkler system. He asks if there’s a fire extinguisher inside, and one is produced.
The food truck inspection is successful, and after that, we are on our way.
We take a drive down Preston Road and stop by a collection of commercial buildings located off of Ash Street. Brumfield points out the bright red signs with reflective letters denoting riser rooms — signs that first responders will be looking for in a worst-case scenario.
“Something’s got to grab their attention,” Brumfield said. “Now, if we put a sign that kind of blended in with that door, it would be hard to find.”
He also points out the placement of the fire hydrant, located closer to the building rather than on the other side of the parking lot — a strategic move to avoid blockage of the area during a fire response.
A few minutes later, we turn off of one Celina road where a preplanned burn pile is underway.
“We have a lot of commercial going on, a lot of commercial work, a lot of raw land being dozed off, so we’ve got a lot of trees and stuff like that that need to be burnt,” Brumfield said.
The land we visit on Thursday is slated to host a subdivision. It’s Brumfield’s job to ensure the fire site meets safety requirements — maintaining the correct distance from structures, having water nearby and avoiding certain wind speeds.
Brumfield said, those types of fires are taking place almost every day as developments move forward. Certain trees might be kept while others are taken away.
Put generally, the office’s job centers on both prevention and education.
“We do a lot of education, we do fire extinguisher training, showing them how to use a fire extinguisher,” Brumfield said. “There’s a million things out there that we try to assist people with, but a lot of it is education.”
Next, we pull up to a multifamily development that is in the works off of Oklahoma Drive. The multistory buildings are slated to host hundreds of units.
“When this project is completed, I would have walked into every one of these units three times,” Brumfield said.
That includes looking at things like fire lanes, sprinkler systems, alarms and more as the development reaches completion. As he walks through the under-construction buildings, he’s also using his knowledge from the experiences he had as a firefighter on an engine for a number of years.
Celina’s development is nowhere near stopping. As the city continues to welcome new buildings and projects, the fire marshal’s office is in charge of making sure those developments also make it easy to stay safe.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.