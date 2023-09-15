John Burdett.jpg

John Burdett

 Photo provided

If you ask John Burdett why he became an educator, he’ll tell you about the people who inspired him.

He’ll tell you about his mom, about his biology teacher and his AP English teacher. He’ll tell you his passion is now to inspire kids to be whatever they want to be.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments