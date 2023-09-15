If you ask John Burdett why he became an educator, he’ll tell you about the people who inspired him.
He’ll tell you about his mom, about his biology teacher and his AP English teacher. He’ll tell you his passion is now to inspire kids to be whatever they want to be.
“Kids are inspired when they see someone who is inspired in front of them,” he said. “We have a whole lot of inspired people at this campus.”
The comments come just days before the start of Celina’s new school year and before the start of Burdett’s first official year as Celina High School’s principal.
Burdett, who formerly served as student services director with Prosper ISD, was named as the new Celina High School principal in May. As Burdett looks ahead to the school year, his focus is on building relationships and community.
It’s a goal that comes amid fast-paced growth within Celina ISD. While much of that growth is currently at the elementary school level, Burdett is aware that the district’s growth will have an impact on the community.
“But you can still keep Celina,” he said. “You can still preserve the traditions. You can preserve the hometown feel by making small communities within a large community.”
Burdett mentions the parent welcoming committee that is tasked with checking in on families who are both new to Celina High School and new to the area.
He also mentions the many traditions and student organizations and community facets that play a role in Celina’s football experience. As Burdett puts it, the traditions around Celina football go beyond the game and are connected to the kinds of people CHS students become.
“But that’s the tradition that we carry on, is that we respect one another and we respect the game and we build each other up and we’re supportive of each other, because we want it to be a big family,” Burdett said. “We’re just going to get bigger, and we’ll have more people doing that, which will make it stronger.”
On the heels of a successful previous school year dotted with multiple state wins, Burdett is all about raising the bar. The focus is not on state championships, he notes, but on the inputs.
“We create little microcosms of the world every single period, and we put challenges in front of our kids for them to solve,” Burdett said. “Can they solve it individually? Can they solve it in a collaborative group? There’s so many different opportunities. That’s the art of teaching, where that comes in, and our teachers create those.”
Looking ahead, Burdett said he is excited about the future.
“This principal has to be the best principal they’ve ever had, and they better expect it of me,” Burdett said. “They’re going to get my all.”
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.