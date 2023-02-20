Andrina Sansing moved to Celina with her family in 2007 and quickly became a fan of community traditions. Today, she runs the Celina-based Blue Engine Bakeshop, an exclusively gluten-free bakeshop that specializes in allergen friendly baked goods. You can order from the menu and customize it to your specific allergens. More information is at blueenginebakeshop.com
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have also been a special education teacher for almost 20 years. I have taught all ranges within special education, but job skills and community-based learning have always been a passion of mine. My husband and I have been married for 13 years, and we have three boys. We have lived in Celina since 2007.
What brought you to Celina?
When we first came to Celina, we immediately fell in love with this town and the community. In 2007, Celina was a small town that bled orange, and the place to be was Bobcat Field on Friday nights. We gravitated to the strong traditions and community here. We fell in love with train horns, bull horns at touchdowns and orders being called out at Burger Fixin’s, and Bobcat gas station was an afterschool stop off before heading home. We have watched Celina grow and change over the years, but the strong community, traditions and bleeding orange have not.
What is the mission of Blue Engine Bakeshop?
I have always had an idea rolling around of building a business that would be a safe space for job, life and community inclusivity. Food has always been a way for people to come gather and communicate through words and emotions. It can also feel dividing for many when they have varying allergens that prevent them from being able to participate or enjoy a sweet moment of life. Our mission is to spread inclusion and kindness through the joy of our baked goods.
What is your earliest baking-related memory?
My earliest memory of baking was being in the kitchen with my grandmother and aunt. They taught me at a very young age how to make scratch crusts, biscuits, jams and bread. They stressed the importance of using fresh ingredients and always seeking them out from our farmers over grocery stores. These kitchen lessons at 5 years old would later impact my everyday life. I am so grateful for them.
What is a normal day like for you?
As we are building Blue Engine Bakeshop, I am also a full-time teacher, mom and wife. It is very typical for me to be up a few hours before getting ready for work to fill orders. I come home in the evening, cook dinner and get my youngest ready for bed. After that, I am working for a few hours on orders, social media or prepping items for the next day or weekend. My sweet husband helps when he is home, but he is a firefighter/paramedic and is sometimes on shift. My days are long, crazy and very busy. However, I feel blessed with it all.
What is in the cards for the future of Blue Engine Bakeshop?
I am very excited about our future. We are booming, and this means that our goal of having an outside location or a mobile truck is that much closer. Our community has been incredibly supportive. Businesses have helped by allowing us to have a small space on their sites for pop-ups and community access to our goods. They also reach out to us for sponsorship and fundraiser opportunities. Customer support has been phenomenal with sharing our business, mission and products. Because of you all, we are gaining our goal of being able to provide job opportunities and community integration to those with varying abilities. We are so excited about this.
What is your favorite item on the menu?
Picking one item is tough. I have a few favorites. My favorite items that bring me back to a smiling child would be our Toasties, cinnamon rolls, or whoopie pies. Our scones bring me to slow down with a cup of coffee and soak in the morning.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like spending time with my family. I have two boys that are young adults and a 2nd grader. Getting us all together is difficult at times. We all like being outdoors, traveling to new places and slowing our days down a bit. I also enjoy a little alone time on backroads in my Jeep with the music up and the roof open.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
The stadium on a Friday night for a dose of Bobcat spirit and energy. Another place is our square. Our city has done a great job creating activities and bringing businesses and making it a fun place to be, and you can always find a friend or two there.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
The song that hits the soul for us is “This Is Me”. It is all about inclusion, strength, acceptance and standing up for what is right.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am a night owl. When I wake in the morning I am slow to speak until I have had a cup of coffee or two.
What do you want your legacy to be?
To build an inclusive space for job opportunities and community integration for all.
This Is Me.
