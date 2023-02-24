When Melissa Gresham heard the news, she canceled her monthly order of fish from Alaska.
“It’s something that I would get every month, is a fish box from Alaska, and now that I know H-E-B is coming, I canceled it because I know what I’m going to get there is really good stuff, and I don't have to have it shipped in,” the Celina resident said.
It was one of an abundance of reactions that came over the past week as Celina residents learned that they, too, may become home to a coveted H-E-B location. On Feb. 20, the Dallas Morning News published anstory announcing that the San Antonio-based grocery chain had bought almost 15 acres in Celina on the southeast corner of Preston Road and the new Outer Loop route.
The chain has been steadily planting flags around the DFW metroplex, where it has opened stores in Frisco and Plano and has others under construction in McKinney and Allen. There are plans in the works for a second store in Frisco, too.
While the announcement of the land purchase didn’t provide any sort of timeline or official announcement from H-E-B, the news was enough to get Celina residents thinking about what the brand’s move up north would mean.
For Celina resident Alica Parsons, it means her family would no longer have to travel 25 minutes to get groceries from the H-E-B location in Frisco.
“Who doesn’t love H-E-B tortillas? Of course we love the fresh tortillas, and they also make keto-friendly tortillas which is what our family buys,” she said, adding that her husband, Tom, also enjoys the store’s chocolate granola.
And it’s not just the food.
“We just really appreciate the atmosphere that’s there and the friendliness of the employees,” Alica Parsons said.
Tom Parsons remembers H-E-B locations being the norm when he lived in Waco.
“I love it for this town, because if we’re trying to keep a town that has a certain kind of community vibe, H-E-B fits that vibe as good as anything that we’ve ever brought in here,” he said.
For Celina resident Carolyn Ingrum, the announcement brings mixed emotions.
“Overall, I think H-E-B expanding to DFW is a great thing and a much-needed kind of change to the grocery game, but you know then on the flip side, not thrilled about construction and traffic and all that,” Ingrum said. “But, you know, I think that’s just kind of where we’re at in Celina, is we’ve been hearing about the growth for all these years, and it’s finally here. So I’d say mixed emotions, and it’s kind of bittersweet.”
Ingrum said she is a big H-E-B fan and currently shops at the Frisco location.
The purchase announcement comes mere months after it was announced that Celina would be home to a new Costco store, sparking a development that is expected to bring in millions in ad valorem tax value and roughly 1,000-1,400 jobs.
For Gresham, who has lived in Celina for 10 years, bringing in new brands to Celina means possibilities.
”I think it is bittersweet, right? You love the country — all of my running routes are in the country, and I know that’s slowly going to disappear,” Gresham said, “but I love the opportunity that it brings. I love having a Costco, I love having an H-E-B and all the other retailers that are coming this way. But I think it’s great opportunity and more variety and more choices, and I love it.”
Alica Parsons, who moved to Celina seven years ago, said her family moved into their Celina home anticipating the city’s growth. For her, the city’s growth means more options for her kids.
“Because our kids want to come back and live here too,” Alica Parsons said. “So having options for them as far as grocery stores or other industry that’s coming, whether it’s clothing, or whatever, restaurants, that ensures that they’re going to want to stay here, too, and won’t have to leave to go find those things that they love to do in other places.”
For Tom Parsons, bringing in anchor brands like Coscto or H-E-B means other establishments will likely follow suit, bringing more options to the area.
“I just know that it’s cool to have options, even if you don’t use them all all the time, and having an anchor like a Costco or an H-E-B really helps me with that as a consumer, to not have to think, ‘I’ve got to make a special trip 25 minutes from here to get that thing that I always need’ when I know that all those other tenants will be moving into the property after the big brand gets there,” Tom Parsons said.
Ingrum, who has lived in the city for about 12 years, has seen the impact of growth on the city.
“I do think the leadership of our town has done a good job of attracting kind of premiere retailers, and so I am thankful for names like Costco and H-E-B when I think about the alternatives that could be coming to our town,” Ingrum said. “I feel like they’ve done a good job of bringing in the right companies.”
