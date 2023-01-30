For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home.
So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina.
For a little over three years, Bissett has also served on the board of the Celina Economic Development Corporation.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised out in West Texas, so I’m a small town boy at heart. I grew up playing football, basketball and track and went to Abilene Christian University on a track scholarship. You wouldn’t know it now, but I was a 7-foot high jumper and was an All-American on two national championship track teams. I moved to the metroplex in 1995 to finish up school at UT-Arlington and have been in the area since then. In 2009, I reconnected on Facebook with a girl I knew from high school but hadn’t spoken to in 17 years, and nine months later Aimee and I got married and I inherited two (mostly) amazing daughters. Aimee and I both love traveling and just being outdoors, whether it’s trout fishing in the mountains, chilling out on a beach somewhere, sailing on Texoma, or just hanging by the pool at home. Last year we were blessed with our first grandbaby, Izzy Lu. Since Gracie and Taylor were 4 and 7, respectively, when we got married, having a baby living with us has been a whole new experience for me, and it has been one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced.
What brought you to Celina?
Pacheco Koch opened our office here in January 2017, and I came up for the ribbon cutting, which was also the inaugural Chamber of Commerce Wine Crawl. Being from West Texas, the small town feel of Celina reminded me of home. The Pacheco Koch leadership had started talking to me about taking over the office, so the weekend after the Wine Crawl I brought my wife out here to check out the town. Aimee and I sat downtown and had a pretty serious discussion over a couple glasses of wine about what it would mean for us and our family if I took over the office. We decided that if I took the position that we were going to go all in so that we could be part of the community and not just someone who worked here during the day. The rest is probably pretty obvious that I took the position, we sold our house in Denton and built a house in Celina where I can now ride my bike to work when the weather is nice. That was one of the best decisions we ever made.
What made you want to get involved with the Celina EDC?
Being an engineer I like seeing growth, whether it’s new streets, water and sewer lines, developments, business parks, etc. As I noted above, we wanted to be part of the community here, and the EDC was an opportunity to do something beneficial for the community where I could use my skills and knowledge of the needs of a new development or business from both the city side and the developer side. I applied for the board and was fortunate enough to have been selected and have been on the board a little over three years now.
How would you describe the role of the EDC board?
The entire economic development process is a very collaborative effort between the city and the EDC. City Council selects the board members and provides 30,000-foot-level guidance on what they would like the direction of the EDC to be, such as what kinds of businesses they would like to try to attract, how they would like to spend EDC dollars, whether strictly on incentives for businesses or buying land that could help us attract a company down the road, etc. Staff then puts that into action and works with businesses that are looking to come to Celina or reaching out to those that haven’t, but that we all feel would be a good fit for our city and culture. The EDC staff truly does all the work to attract and bring businesses to town and we have a great staff in (Executive Director Alexis Jackson) and her team. The board has the easy, fun job of discussing and deciding what incentives to offer businesses that apply for them. We also have a responsibility, in my opinion, to help with public education with regards to answering questions about why a particular business is getting an incentive, what the process is to apply for an incentive, or to help direct people or businesses to resources to help them out with issues they may encounter.
What has been your favorite moment serving on the board?
That’s a tough one! There have been some pretty cool moments like the ribbon cutting for the tollway when they opened up the southbound lanes, or the one for Collin College. I love seeing all the hard work come to fruition when someone opens a new business or new location.
In your opinion, what is the outlook for Celina's economic development future?
Keeping in mind that I’m just an engineer and don’t have a crystal ball, I think it is very, very good. Texas in general is, economically, in a very envious position with the economy we have and the business-friendly atmosphere that has allowed the state to attract a lot of businesses to relocate here or start from scratch. Celina, specifically, has been preparing for the growth for years with outreach, planning and proactively putting in infrastructure. The rapid population growth should continue, maybe not at the same rate, but will keep growing. As that happens some of the businesses that have been looking to open Celina locations will move forward. A lot of businesses like restaurants, grocery or box retail stores look for the population to hit a certain number so there will be enough business to keep the doors open. Our proximity to some of the bigger cities to the south allows people the chance to live somewhere more rural, for now, and commute to work down there. Our goal is that as we grow, we will start landing corporations and more of those people will be able to work in Celina instead of commuting. I think that Costco will be a catalyst to get some of those other companies to pull the trigger, even if we aren’t quite to their magic number.
Tell us about your role with Pacheo Koch.
My background in engineering is fairly varied. I’ve done projects ranging from designing water and wastewater treatment plans, pump stations, pipelines, storm systems and streets to site design for small commercial sites, fire and police stations on up to million square foot industrial warehouses. That background has allowed me to move into my current role, which is running the Celina office. As the office lead, I wear a lot of hats including managing projects, marketing and business development, some design work and probably my favorite: training and mentoring young engineers. Most of the projects I work on are municipal projects, so I help a lot cities plan and design needed infrastructure. I still do some private development projects, but I try to leave those to the experts we have on staff who do that day in and day out.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time?? Aimee and I try to travel when we can, but most of our free time is spent hanging out with Miss Izzy, family and friends. It’s usually not hard to run into us downtown on a Thursday or Friday evening. That said, when we can we like to get out to explore new places, try new restaurants and meet new people.
Where in Celina do you like to spend time and why?
We frequent most of the restaurants downtown, but if we are just hanging out we usually end up at either the Penguin or Valley Vines. I feel like both those places epitomize the “feel” of Celina — the laid back atmosphere where even if you show up by yourself, within 30 minutes you’ll find yourself chatting with friends, which may be someone you know that walked in or it may be the new friend that you randomly ended up sitting next to.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I’m all over the place on this one. I probably lean towards "One Particular Harbor" by Jimmy Buffett or "On the Coast of Somewhere Beautiful" by Kenny Chesney. My walk up song is either going to be "Ice Ice Baby" or "Thunderstruck" though.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Is both an acceptable answer? Left to my druthers I am probably more of a night owl, but as I’ve gotten older I have grown to appreciate getting up at 5 a.m. so I can get in to the office early and have some quiet time to get work done before the day gets hectic. A bonus to that is getting to watch some incredible sunrises on the square from my office!
What do you want your legacy to be?
Simply put, that I took care of my people, made the world a slightly better place and made people laugh along the way.
