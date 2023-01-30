Clint Bissett.jpg

Clint Bissett

 Courtesy photo

For Clint Bissett, the feel of Celina reminded him of home. 

So when he got a chance to work here for his job at Pacheco Koch, a Westwood Company, he and his wife decided to go "all in" and be a part of the community. As a result, the sold their home in Denton and built a house in Celina. 

