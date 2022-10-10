Upon moving to Celina, Jenn Rojas knew that getting involved in the community would be a great way to meet people. Today, she's engrained in the Celina community, serving as a volunteer coach for pee-wee cheer and youth volleyball and maintaining the websites for Bobcat Moms and PeeWee Cheer.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After meeting my husband, I moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 2007.
What brought you to Celina?
My husband got a job offer for a company based at The Star in Frisco. When we when we were looking for places to live near his office with good schools, our Realtor suggested Celina. Once we visited, we didn’t look anywhere else.
What made you want to get involved in local Celina organizations?
When we moved, the kids were able to make friends at school very quickly. I have worked from home for the past 10 years, so for me to meet people, I knew I needed to get involved with the community outside of working hours.
What is your favorite part about being a youth coach? What is the most challenging part?
My favorite part is building relationships with the kids. I love seeing their growth from one season to the next. I love seeing their eyes light up when they learn something new or accomplish something that they’ve been working on. There can never be enough positive role models for our children. I strive every day to be one of them.
The most challenging part is accepting things that I can’t control. When someone misses a game or cheer practice and it’s usually for a reason beyond their control. Instead of being frustrated, I’ve learned to accept these challenges and try to turn it into life lessons about adaptability and resiliency.
What do you hope kids get out of participating in youth sports?
I hope participants in youth sports learn teamwork, develop communication skills and understand respect for the teammates and coaches. Most importantly, as our town grows, I hope they build lasting friendships and a sense of Celina community.
What is one thing you feel other Celina residents should know about volunteering in the community?
Volunteering in the community is a great way to meet people and learn about Celina. It allows you to meet and interact with so many people, including those who have lived here for many, many years. As Celina grows, I think it’s important that everyone learns about the history of Celina.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Well, I don’t have much spare time since I work full-time, volunteer coach for pee-wee cheer and youth volleyball as well as maintain the websites for Bobcat Moms and PeeWee Cheer; however, when I do I’m spending it with my family usually enjoying the beautiful Celina sunsets in our backyard or having a movie night.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
I love going to the town square. Whether it’s for an event or it just to head up there for lunch in the middle of the week, I love walking around, soaking in the atmosphere, and supporting the small businesses in the square.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband Daniel and I celebrated our 14th wedding anniversary last week. My son, Trey, is in sixth grade at Moore Middle School and my daughter, Savvy, is in third grade at Lykins Elementary. Additionally, our family is also hosting an exchange student from Brazil, Mel, who is a senior at Celina High.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Callin’ Baton Rouge.” No matter where I am or what I’m doing it reminds me of home.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Can someone be both? I’m more productive in the afternoon and evenings but I love a quiet early morning with a cup of coffee on my back patio.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would like my legacy to be that I’m a good wife, a good mom, a good friend and a good member of the community. I hope to impact many by words and actions so I can accomplish this legacy.
