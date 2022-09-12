Linda Shaw came to Celina in 2009, when the city didn't have a physical public library. Today, the library has a home at the current city hall and, in addition to its catalogue of books, hosts daily programming for children. The library is also looking ahead to the future as plans are underway to create a new library and administration building for Celina in the future.
Shaw currently serves as Library Services Director with the city of Celina and sees the library as a connection point for the Celina community.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a mother, grandmother, was married for 50 years, and am now a widow. I have five adult children and six grandchildren. Four cats share my home, one given to me by my husband and three strays who came to stay. I love to read, sew, sing, spend time with family and laugh. I have a Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal Music Performance and a Master of Library Science degree. A strong faith in God anchors my life, and I have a keen interest in contemplative prayer. I feel younger than my age and view life as full of possibilities and an unending adventure.
What brought you to Celina?
The opportunity to build a library from the ground up. When I was hired as Library Manager in 2009, Celina did not have a physical public library. I was tasked with starting a stand-alone public library in a 2,400 square-foot space that was a suite of empty offices. How could I turn that down?
What made you want to become a librarian?
I volunteered as a student in school libraries through middle school and high school. I practically lived in the campus library when I was working on my undergrad degree. Because it is hard to make a living as a professional musician, I needed an occupation that provided a living wage, and librarianship was the solution. Not to mention I have a passion for helping people that is realized by working in a public library.
What is something about your job that few people would consider?
The importance of cataloging books and media, making them accessible to the public. People would be surprised at the amount of information contained in the catalog on each item in the library. Also, with all these books around, working in a library does not allow you time to sit around and read.
What kind of programs does the Celina Public Library offer?
Celina Public Library provides exceptional programs for children and youth. There is literally some form of programming available for children Monday through Friday. This fall, the library is offering a book club at the library for adults and an adult coloring program. Monthly activity calendars are available for free at the service desk in the library.
What are your hopes for the future of the Celina Public Library?
I hope that the library continues to serve as a catalyst to bring people together in Celina. The library truly exemplifies “Life Connected.” There is a lot of human interaction and camaraderie that gives our users a true sense of belonging and community.
What should Celina residents know about their library?
Residents need to understand that Celina Public Library belongs to them and that staff are here to serve them and enhance their lives.
What is your go-to book recommendation?
Now, I recommend anything written by C. J. Box. I particularly like the Joe Picket series about a Wyoming game warden.
Do you prefer fiction or nonfiction books?
I prefer fiction.
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
“Both Sides Now” composed and written by Joni Mitchell.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
A night owl.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I encouraged others to look beyond their circumstances and see the incredible possibilities that life offers. Never give up and always see the glass as half full. That I helped create a library that shines a light into the darkness.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
