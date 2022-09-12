Linda Shaw
Courtesy photo

Linda Shaw came to Celina in 2009, when the city didn't have a physical public library. Today, the library has a home at the current city hall and, in addition to its catalogue of books, hosts daily programming for children. The library is also looking ahead to the future as plans are underway to create a new library and administration building for Celina in the future.

Shaw currently serves as Library Services Director with the city of Celina and sees the library as a connection point for the Celina community.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments