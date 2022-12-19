"Terramania" was born in the midst of the pandemic when Traci Miller wanted to find a creative outlet. Today, the store, owned by husband and wife duo, Traci and Andrew Miller, has its home in Celina at 219 W Pecan St.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I love cooking, a good cocktail and entertaining. I am a bit of a social butterfly and thrive off serving and helping people discovering their quirky side through décor and fashion.
What brought you to Celina?
We discovered Celina after Andrew’s parents moved to the area. They attended a Friday Night Market on the Celina Square and thought we should participate with our pop-up. We did and from then it was hook, line, and sinker. We fell in love with the people and the small-town feel. I mean, every time we participated in the many events on the square, people were there asking if they could help us set up and take down. Kids were just running around the square having fun. The Celina Square brings you back to the time of our childhood.
Tell us how Terramania came to be.
Terramania was born in 2020. I was furloughed during the pandemic quarantine. During this time, I began to search for another creative outlet. Reflecting on my passions and what I am good at I knew it was entertaining and decorating and making people feel special, warm, and welcome. My style of decorating does this through the many earthy tones, layering, textures and plants. The name “Terramania” from two root words; Terra meaning “of the earth” and Mania meaning “crazy about”. “Crazy about things from the earth” made perfect sense. My style has many descriptions from modern boho to boho glam to mid-century-modern-boho-glam to Scandinavian. It involves many different textures and layers from many styles. When combined tastefully it makes a warm and welcome space that invites people in.
What made downtown Celina the right place to open your storefront?
I knew Celina and the Square was exactly where we needed to be. I prayed for three things specifically; not in a strip mall, part of a community that we could serve, and a space with character, and 219 W Pecan St., formally Cherry’s Antiquibles, had all three. We are so blessed to have this space full of character, right in the square, and enough space to spread my decorating wings.
What is your favorite product in the store?
There are so many that I love about Terramania. I think my favorite are my vintage Turkish olive jars. They never go out of style and have so much character to them. I feel as though they could talk and tell a story of their journey to get to our store and your home.
What kind of events does Terramania host?
We do host events/workshops at Terramania. Our staff is so incredible and talented, they host and teach a variety of the workshops offered. We also host local artisans and their unique crafts and skills. Since we have opened, we have had a variety of workshops including wreath making, boho ornament making, local leather craftsman to share his love of leather and a permanent jewelry artist. We plan on continuing with more in the coming year as well.
What should the community know about your business?
I would love for the community to know that we are a husband-and-wife-owned-and-operated business. I have curated every part of our store as soon as you walk in the pink door (push), with music, sense of smell, touch and a cozy feeling. We are a home décor boutique with an eclectic mix that appeals to everyone. We carry a variety of furniture, décor accents, kitchen ware, pottery, candles, fragrances and jewelry. We also have a wide range of botanicals and can either create a custom arrangement from one of the vessels we offer, or you can literally bring in your vase or vessel and we can use it to create you own unique arrangement. We only ask you to take a few pictures of the space in your home of where you may be placing it so we can get an idea to best create.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day for me is starting with a stretch and mini exercise session followed by a devotional and prayer time. I spend time answering emails and posting on Instagram and Facebook. After “getting ready,” I slide into work to the shop by 10 a.m. Each day is different at the shop. It depends on what is coming at us, shipments of new products, an event happening on the square, serving the customers to our shop, or planning the future to putting out fires. We are open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and then on Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. We take a break on Monday at the shop, so we are closed on Mondays.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I love all kinds of music but one song: Hands down, "Dancing Queen" by Abba.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Night Owl for sure. Andrew is a morning person, so he typically gets to the shop much earlier than me.
What do you want the legacy of Terramania to be?
We want to serve our community and bring others together through creating warm and inviting homes.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I have had the best mentors on my journey to open Terramania. They taught me so much in how to hone my style to becoming a leader. Each mentor giving me the confidence in myself to be “me” and “go for it”. I would love to do the same for someone else in their journey. Whether it’s someone who works in our shop or just another artisan that wants to hear my story.
