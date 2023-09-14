Injectology.jpg

Injectology owner Barbara Cushman has a passion for both injectables and for Celina. 

 Courtesy of Injectology

For Barbara Cushman, having a passion for injectables comes down to instilling confidence in others.

“I have the ability to help somebody find that confidence that they’re lacking or that they’re missing,” Cushman said.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

