For Barbara Cushman, having a passion for injectables comes down to instilling confidence in others.
“I have the ability to help somebody find that confidence that they’re lacking or that they’re missing,” Cushman said.
It’s not about changing someone’s face, she said, it’s about enhancing what they have.
“But having the power to have them look in the mirror and just be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel so much better, I look so much better,’; that little bit of confidence that they’ve been missing, I mean, it changes everything.”
Injectology Medical Spa opened its doors in late May at its Celina location, situated at 3248 S Preston Road, Suite 130.
Cushman, who has been in aesthetics for over 16 years, has long had a heart for Celina. After being located in West Plano and then Prosper, she got the chance to open her business in Celina thanks to help from a patient.
“It was just like a God thing, everything just kind of fell into place,” Cushman said. “So I was able to come in here and go from a one-room suite to a five-room place.”
The business offers a kaleidoscope of services including Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Jeuveu injections; dermal fillers; medical grade peels; skin tag removal; PRP procedures and more.
“Everybody that comes in here, they’re all going through something,” Cushman said. “I’ve never had someone sit in my chair and be like ‘oh I want to look fake.’”
It could be a divorce, a struggle, an attempt to get back into the workforce, their children going to college or that they don’t like how they’re aging, Cushman said.
“So by just giving them that little bit of confidence back is the most rewarding feeling in the world,” she said. “And when somebody looks in the mirror and they feel like they look better, they internally feel better and then they radiate that positivity to other people. So it’s kind of like a domino effect.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.