A city agreement to preserve one of Celina's landmarks has received support from a local football icon.
Former Celina head football coach G. A. Moore has expressed support for plans for much of the Bobcat field complex to be preserved as an amphitheater as part of a linear park that will run along Doe Branch Creek, according to a press release from the city.
“Over the years, that stadium hosted great games and even greater memories,” Moore said in a press release. “Most importantly, that stadium is a place where young men and women learned to develop real life lessons and leadership through hard-fought wins, heart-breaking losses, championships, and state records that followed. I am thrilled that parts of those hallowed grounds will be preserved, and I hope people not only see it as a place where games were played, but they also see it as a place where the values and traditions of this community were celebrated and cemented.”
Bobcat Field housed Celina's varsity football games for 66 years before the team's home became a $24.5 million stadium at Celina High School in fall 2019. Moore coached two stints at the historic field between 1972 and 2002, according to a press release.
The park is expected to begin construction in 2023 and will be done in various phases.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
