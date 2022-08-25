A newly added 45-acre piece of land in Celina has been zoned to include commercial development and single family rental uses.
During its Aug. 9 meeting, the Celina City Council approved the annexation and zoning of a piece of land in the southwest portion of the city. The land is adjacent to the Sutton Fields neighborhood and is located north of Parvin Road along FM 1385.
Dusty McAfee, executive development services director with the city, said a pre-annexation agreement for the property had been signed in November 2017 and was set to expire in 2032. However, McAfee said, the applicant was proposing to have the land annexed in advance of the expiration.
The zoning stipulations included that a minimum of four acres would be preserved for commercial, office and retail development while the remainder of the property would be open to “multifamily horizontal” development, which McAfee said is a single family for rent product that is limited to one to two stories in height.
Prior to the council’s votes to approve the annexation and zoning items, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Wendie Wigginton spoke in favor of the item.
“This is where the owner of the land came in with a particular plan type, made a plan to build it in a certain way, took feedback from the community and met with them, had town halls with them, had discussions with them, had telephone calls with them and ultimately came up with a plan that worked for both the neighboring residents as well as the developer,” Wigginton said. “This is great work on their part, and I just wanted to commend them for spending the time it took to come up with something that made the Sutton Fields folks as happy as they are, to be out here and partnering with the city of Celina in this development. So kudos.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.