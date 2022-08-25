Celina file

A newly added 45-acre piece of land in Celina has been zoned to include commercial development and single family rental uses. 

During its Aug. 9 meeting, the Celina City Council approved the annexation and zoning of a piece of land in the southwest portion of the city. The land is adjacent to the Sutton Fields neighborhood and is located north of Parvin Road along FM 1385. 

