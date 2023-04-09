Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of April 9 in and around Celina.
Friday Night Market
The April 2023 iteration of Celina's Friday Night Market is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. April 14 in the downtown Celina square.
Meet local vendors selling their handmade, homemade and homegrown items.
Rollertown CANniversary
Rollertown Beerworks will host a celebration of its third anniversary from 5-8 p.m. April 14.
"It's our 3rd CANniversary... three years ago, we opened our doors but due to covid we could only sell cans to-go," the event page states. "Because of y'alls support, we were able to get thru a rocky start and so every year we celebrate CANniversary as our thank you for rolling with us."
Rollertown is located at 412 N. Oklahoma St. Suite 106.
En Plein Air Frisco 2023
In collaboration with the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco, Play Frisco (Frisco's Parks and Recreation Department) presents the first-ever “En Plein Air Frisco” event.
Artists will paint for three days and nights at select locations within the City of Frisco, starting on Thursday, April 13 and going through Saturday, April 15. On day three, there will be an optional wet paint/quick draw competition. A percentage of sales from the exhibition benefits the Visual Arts Guild of Frisco.
The event will take place at three locations across Frisco:
- The Grove at Frisco Commons, (8300 McKinney Road)
- Frisco Heritage Center
- Freedom Meadow at Warren Sports Complex
Important dates, deadlines and event schedule:
- Meet the Artists and Welcome Reception: 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Hampton Inn & Suites Dallas/Frisco North – Fieldhouse USA located at 6070 Sports Village Road.
- Official Paint Out: Thursday through Saturday, April 13-April 15.
- Exhibition open to public: April 13-April 15. 2023, at The Grove at Frisco Commons.
- Wet Paint / Quick draw Competition 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at The Grove at Frisco Commons and Frisco Commons Park.
- Awards Reception: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at The Grove at Frisco Commons.
For more information and details regarding travel, lodging, images of painting locations, etc. visit vagf.org/events/galleries/.
Check out the Music on Main
Local nonprofit Melody of Hope will host its next monthly Music on Main event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 on Frisco's Main Street in the downtown Rail District.
"We are thrilled to partner with 12-plus local musicians and Rail District businesses for hours of walkable, enjoyable, art-immersive shopping and eating in the heart of Frisco," the event page states.
Learn more about the Music on Main program here: bit.ly/40IOLiG.
Arts in Bloom
McKinney will host its annual Arts in Bloom festival Friday-Sunday, April 14-16.
Produced and sponsored by McKinney Main Street, Arts In Bloom takes place in Historic Downtown McKinney and features over 120 juried artists, and the Local Artist Village, all set up on the tree-lined streets surrounding the McKinney Performing Arts Center.
The event includes sights and sounds as fine artists, performance artists, musicians, Texas wineries and food vendors take part in the three-day celebration. There’s also a hands-on interactive area for children, the Kids Creation Station, where young Picassos can learn about art processes and create their own masterpieces.
More information is at mckinneytexas.org/687/Arts-in-Bloom.
