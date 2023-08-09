Celina’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget includes a proposed tax rate reduction compared to last year, a city council discussion revealed Tuesday.
The proposed tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year is $0.612154 per $100 of valuation, according to city documents. Celina Finance Director Robin Bromiley noted that the rate is a decrease of $0.022605 compared to last year. According to the draft budget document, the proposed rate is equal to the voter approval tax rate. Last year’s tax rate was also equal to the voter-approval tax rate, according to previous coverage in the Celina Record.
The rate was presented alongside the city’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget during a Tuesday city council meeting. The draft budget includes a disclaimer stating that it will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $9.5 million, a 42% increase. Of that amount, $5.6 million is revenue that will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
According to numbers presented by Bromiley, about 26% ($33.8 million) of the city’s intake for all funds comes from ad valorem taxes. Rates, fees and charges make up the largest source of funds intake at 45% (about $58.6 million).
When it comes to where the money for all funds goes, numbers indicate that about 16% ($20.7 million) goes to public safety. About 37% ($49.8 million) goes to utilities. In addition, 12% goes to debt service and 9% goes to general government.
The draft budget includes a list of proposed new city positions totaling $29.5 million, with one position being part time. Proposed positions include two new patrol officers, a mental health officer in the police department, two new school resources officers, an assistant library director, a senior center coordinator, an assistant public works director and a recreation manager. Of the proposed new positions, public safety makes up 40% of requests, followed by public services at 20%.
During the city council presentation, Bromiley noted that public safety “makes up the largest expense of general-purpose operations” with a total budget of almost $19 million, or about 44% of the general fund budget. Police saw a 33.8% increase in proposed allocated funds compared to last year while the fire department saw a 33.9% increase.
In addition, the streets department general fund budget is seeing a proposed 40.46% increase over last year, Bromiley noted.
Following the presentation, the city council voted to set public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate for Sept. 12. The council is also slated for a vote regarding adoption of the budget and tax rate on Sept. 12. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The draft budget is available at the Celina City Secretary’s office and will be available on the city website, celina-tx.gov, Bromiley said. The budget is also currently available as part of the city council’s Aug. 8 agenda packet under item 9C (starting on page 2559). The agenda packet is available at this link: tinyurl.com/ms624mxs.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
