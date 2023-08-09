Celina Council chambers file

The Celina City Council Chambers, located at 112 N. Colorado. 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

Celina’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget includes a proposed tax rate reduction compared to last year, a city council discussion revealed Tuesday.

The proposed tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year is $0.612154 per $100 of valuation, according to city documents. Celina Finance Director Robin Bromiley noted that the rate is a decrease of $0.022605 compared to last year. According to the draft budget document, the proposed rate is equal to the voter approval tax rate. Last year’s tax rate was also equal to the voter-approval tax rate, according to previous coverage in the Celina Record.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments