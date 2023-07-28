Martin ES 2.png

The cafeteria at Martin Elementary in Celina includes accents of bobcat orange. 

In a matter of days, Celina ISD’s third elementary school will welcome students for the first time.

The moment will mark a pivotal moment in Celina ISD history as it opens Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School just a stone’s throw from the district’s new middle school. Ground broke on the site in March of 2022, and on July 28, 2023, teachers began moving into the brand new classrooms.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

