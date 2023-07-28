In a matter of days, Celina ISD’s third elementary school will welcome students for the first time.
The moment will mark a pivotal moment in Celina ISD history as it opens Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School just a stone’s throw from the district’s new middle school. Ground broke on the site in March of 2022, and on July 28, 2023, teachers began moving into the brand new classrooms.
Today, the completed campus includes a variety of features including a gym, outdoor space with an amphitheater, multiple collaborative learning spaces and a brand-new library. Multiple of those components are accented with bobcat orange.
“It’s gorgeous,” Martin Elementary Principal Sallye Norris said of the building. “You know, I think it’s any principal’s dream to open a brand-new campus.”
She notes that the school is only a building until it welcomes students. Norris joined Celina ISD about six months ago following a stint with Frisco ISD. Her hopes for Martin Elementary include inspiring people to make a difference both in small and big ways.
For the first school year, she said, her goal is to “create a place that just people want to come to work and people want to come to school to learn, like a community that feels good and is fun to be at and is supportive and encouraging, empowering, so that we can begin to be people that change the world.”
The campus’s multiple collaborative spaces will serve to teach students how to manage different types of work in a variety of spaces, Norris said.
“Kids need to be able to work together and be interdependent, but they also have to be independent, and they have to know how to manage a task and, ‘How do I get from point A to point Z and stay on time without losing my focus?’” Norris said.
The multiple collaborative spaces will also serve as a benefit for staff, she added, who will be able to get a change of scenery as needed.
Martin Elementary will also include a special guest -- Celina ISD’s first comfort dog, Roo.
“She is a Martin dog,” Norris said, noting that the golden retriever and mini golden doodle mix was a puppy gifted by relatives of Martin Elementary’s namesakes.
Roo—named for Norris’s love of kangaroos—will serve in a variety of roles, including as a reading buddy in classrooms, going to recess with students or as an incentive to complete work.
Celina ISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16.
PHOTOS: Get a sneak peak at Celina ISD's Martin Elementary school
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
