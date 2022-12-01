On the heels of opening the doors to a brand new middle school, Celina ISD is looking ahead to completing construction on its third elementary school in a number of months.
A stone’s throw from Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School at the corner of Louisiana Drive and E G. A. Moore Parkway, there sits a campus of steel, brick and other materials that has been coming together since ground broke on the site on March 1, 2022. Celina ISD Elementary School No. 3 is slated to be completed in May with expectations to open to students for the 2023-24 school year.
As of now, site utilities have been installed, site parking lots and fire lane paving is done, structural steel has been put in place and most of the plumbing, HVAC and electrical work is done, said John O’Connor of Northstar Builders Group. As of now, the site is in the “dry-in” phase of construction, and exterior framing is almost done. Exterior facade work is underway — including brick, windows and roofing — and interior walls are being framed with drywall installation set to start soon.
After the dry-in phase is done, work will begin on interior finishes such as painting walls and ceiling installation, O’Connor said. Afterwards, work will take place on light fixtures, fire alarms, data cabling and public address systems. Then, the focus will be on finishes such as ceramic tile, cabinets in classrooms, doors, hardware and flooring. Plumbing fixtures and the installation of other specialty equipment will come last, he said.
In the meantime, a few other milestones are quickly approaching for Celina’s newest school. That includes the process for naming the school. Karen Fitzgerald, communications officer with CISD, said a Facility Naming Committee reviewed school name recommendations and is slated to propose a name to the district Board of Trustees at the December meeting.
In addition, the district is also expecting to propose new elementary school attendance zone boundaries to the board at the January meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. John Mathews said the district anticipates welcoming about 700 elementary students to the new school in its first year. The school will have a capacity for 750 students, as is the standard for CISD, Mathews said.
The school’s creation comes as CISD continues to welcome new students on a regular basis.
“Our district is one of the fastest growing districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and within Texas,” Fitzgerald stated. “With this growth, our community supported a bond program to help our district implement a proactive strategy that provides funds to build campuses to keep up with growth.”
PHOTOS: Get an inside look at construction on Celina ISD's newest elementary school
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
