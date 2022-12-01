CELINA ELEM 7.jpg

An inside look at one of the hallways within Celina ISD's future elementary school, slated to open to students for the 2023-24 school year. 

On the heels of opening the doors to a brand new middle school, Celina ISD is looking ahead to completing construction on its third elementary school in a number of months.

A stone’s throw from Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School at the corner of Louisiana Drive and E G. A. Moore Parkway, there sits a campus of steel, brick and other materials that has been coming together since ground broke on the site on March 1, 2022. Celina ISD Elementary School No. 3 is slated to be completed in May with expectations to open to students for the 2023-24 school year.

CELINA ELEM 6.jpg

A view of one stairway inside Celina's newest elementary school, which is currently under construction. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments