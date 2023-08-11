Celina got a look at its future chapters Tuesday night as a draft version of the Library Master Plan was presented to the Celina City Council.
The master planning process for the Celina Public Library kicked off in September 2022. The council is slated to consider approving the master plan document at its September 2023 meeting.
“This is the first master plan the library’s ever had,” Library Director Linda Shaw told the Celina Record in a Friday, Aug. 4 interview. “We’ve been open since 2009 and I’m very grateful to the city council for letting us go ahead and do something like this.”
The master planning process included work with consultant Maureen Arndt of 720 Design.
“We began with a vision,” Arndt told the council Tuesday, “thinking about where the library is today, at 2,400-square feet, it’s about a 10th of the size it needs to be to meet the Texas standards.”
The library is currently located at the Celina City Hall building at 142 N Ohio St.
The draft plan includes a proposed timeline of next steps for the library’s future. The timeline’s first phase includes the process of designing and building a new government center that would include up to 16,000 square feet for library space. The city previously has been in discussions about a building that would house the library and administration offices, according to previous coverage by the Celina Record. The proposed timeline slated the center for a 2026 opening. Phase two included the opening of the center as well as expanding the library’s physical collection to 40,000 items.
Between 2032 and 2035, the timeline proposes redesigning and renovating the government center into a library, with a proposed phase three of reopening in 2035 to feature 65,000 square feet of library space and a collection of 176,000 items. The timeline proposes identifying and purchasing land for future library locations between phases two and three.
The master plan document recommends identifying or purchasing eight to 10 acres of land for new regional libraries in the southwest and north sectors of the city.
Phase four proposes opening a southwest regional library in 2040 that would span from 90,000 to 133,000 square feet. The timeline also indicates a physical collection of 228,000 items by phase four.
The timeline was just one part of the 221-page document that sketches out a detailed roadmap for the library’s future into 2040. The full master plan draft is available at tinyurl.com/3jjyahk3.
The master planning process included visits to 10 Texas libraries by city staff as well as multiple iterations of community engagement, including online surveys and in-person discussions.
“The library’s meant to be a place of connection,” said Drew Jenks, public services analyst with the city of Celina, “and we feel like getting the community’s involvement and then with the future government center, there’s going to be…it’s going to be a place where you can come and make connections. People need to feel seen and feel heard, and that’s what we intend the library to become.”
