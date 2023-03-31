Celina is looking ahead when it comes to road construction in the city.
The city hosted its first town hall of the year on Thursday with a focus on streets.
While the city has previously hosted more general town hall meetings, Celina City Manager Jason Laumer said the city is looking to host topic-based meetings this year. Future town hall topics for this year include the downtown, parks and recreation and development obligations.
The first meeting’s focus on roadway infrastructure came after a recent city survey found that residents’ top concern was streets, Laumer said.
Here’s a rundown of three top projects discussed Thursday.
See the full presentation at tinyurl.com/mr3pnn3a.
Dallas North Tollway
Celina area drivers have already seen major milestones this year with development of the Dallas North Tollway as both the northbound and southbound lanes of an overpass over US 380 opened early on in 2023.
In addition, preliminary service lanes for the tollway opened in 2022, allowing the tollway’s reach to extend to the Grayson County line.
“What everybody wants to know, though, is when are the main lanes going to start?” Laumer noted Thursday.
According to the presentation, design is underway for two portions of DNT main lanes: one portion stretches from US 380 to Frontier Parkway, and another portion extends from Frontier Parkway to Glendenning Parkway (FM 428). Construction on both portions is slated to begin in 2025 on six main lanes stretching to FM 428, with an estimated two-year build.
Collin County Outer Loop
The Collin County Outer Loop project aims to bring 55 miles of connectivity through Collin County. The overall project is set to include a freeway with a wide area in the center reserved as a future rail corridor, according to Collin County. The broader project has been in the works since 2000, according to the county website.
Most recently, Celina officials celebrated the opening of Outer Loop lanes from Kinship Parkway to Custer Road.
During Thursday’s town hall, Laumer said work is being done to bring two lanes of Outer Loop road from Custer Road to US 75. According to the Collin County website, the county is nearing final design for the section of road, and construction is tentatively scheduled for summer 2023.
Plans are also underway to build out other service lanes from the Denton County line to Kinship Parkway, Laumer said.
“So you’ll have two lanes in each direction separated by the future freeway right of way, similar to how the tollway is right now,” Laumer said.
Design on the additional lanes began this month and is expected to be complete by June 2024, with construction tentatively starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.
In addition, Denton County is looking at extending the outer loop, with an outer loop study area that includes the Celina, prosper, Aubrey and Krugerville areas, according to the presentation.
Parvin Road
Thursday night’s presentation included information about work in the Sutton Fields area.
That included discussion about Parvin Road. Laumer said the developer for Sutton Fields is building two lanes of concrete on Parvin Road from FM 1385 to past Bothwell Boulevard. The concrete build has a projected May 2023 completion date, according to the presentation.
In addition, plans are underway to bring two lanes of asphalt to Parvin Road from the concrete portion over to Legacy Drive. The presentation noted that the project would include contributions from the City of Celina, Town of Prosper, Prosper ISD and Denton County.
On Thursday, Laumer said those plans served as a temporary fix to open up the road to traffic, noting that much of the roadway is currently gravel.
“This should give all the residents an alternate route to the tollway and really should ease congestion.” he said, later adding, “Long term, we're working to do basically four lanes of concrete at once from 1385 all the way to the tollway that will tie in with the four lanes that are being done right now between Preston and the DNT.”
The long-term project is expected to begin construction in either late 2025 and 2026 with a two-year build, Laumer said.
“We definitely hear the residents of Sutton Fields, and we’ve been trying to think of every solution we can to do something more immediate and something long term also,” Laumer said.
See the full presentation at tinyurl.com/2p9yy5s3
