Assistant chief sworn in.jpg

Celina Assistant Police Chief Brent Brown was sworn in to his new role on March 6.  

 Courtesy of city of Celina / Facebook

Brent Brown was looking at a national newsletter when he saw a familiar name.

The newsletter, produced by recruitment and leadership company Strategic Government Resources, usually includes a list of jobs at the bottom from places like New York and Colorado. On one particular day, Brown saw a job posting in Celina, Texas.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments