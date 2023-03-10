Brent Brown was looking at a national newsletter when he saw a familiar name.
The newsletter, produced by recruitment and leadership company Strategic Government Resources, usually includes a list of jobs at the bottom from places like New York and Colorado. On one particular day, Brown saw a job posting in Celina, Texas.
So he applied.
Brown moved to Celina in 2021 after a roughly 11-year stint living in Prosper. Over his time in the area, he got to know some people in the local community. It was one of the things that drew him to put his name in the hat for the role of Celina’s assistant police chief.
“Knowing a lot of the guys on the police force, knowing who they were, I wanted to be a part of that and just have a bigger role in serving the community that we live in,” he said.
Brown applied in October, and learned in February that he had gotten the job. He was sworn in on March 6.
Now, he said, his top priority is getting to know the people.
“And, I think, just as important as getting to know them, it’s to allow them to know who I am,” he added. “There’s so much more to leadership than giving direction. I think leadership is more about listening. In order to properly lead, you’ve got to understand what motivates other people, what their needs are.”
Brown sees his role as a two-fold job: on one hand, his job is to be an ear to Celina’s police chief, give advice when appropriate and to make sure the chief’s policies and procedures are carried out.
“But equally as important in my job is to be an ear for the rest of the guys here,” Brown said, “to be able to take their message back up to the chief and to be that voice for them to the chief.”
Celina’s hiring of an assistant police chief comes as the department looks ahead to continued growth alongside the city itself. The department recently broke ground on a new headquarters building and is looking to hire more personnel, according to the city's most recent budget.
For Brown, who most recently served as assistant chief with The Colony Police Department, working in a city experiencing growth is a familiar experience.
“Celina is kind of where The Colony was whenever I started, in that growth period,” Brown said.
He adds that The Colony saw a significant amount of commercial growth, and Celina is seeing both residential and commercial growth.
“That’s going to be something that I believe that I’m prepared for because of the growth that we had in The Colony,” Brown said.
During his time in The Colony, Brown served as a patrol officer, police detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, criminal investigation division commander, SWAT commander and assistant chief of police.
Looking ahead, Brown said, the trajectory of the Celina Police Department will be in stride with the trajectory of the city. Brown said one of his goals was to grow alongside the city from a leadership perspective.
When it came to what Celina residents and Celina officers should know about Brown, his answer was three words long:
“That I care.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
