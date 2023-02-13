Jim Scano's story includes a variety of plot points: He's served as a firefighter, partnered in a startup engineering firm, sold training courses and more. He came to Celina in 2009 with his family and has since become a key member of the city's business community, launching a fundraiser program through his business, Atomic T-Shirts, serving on the Celina Chamber of Commerce and Celina Education Foundation boards and serving on the steering committee for the Leadership Celina class.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
As much as I am a Texan at heart, most people don’t know I was actually born in Camden, New Jersey where my family lived until my father was transferred to the Dallas area for work when I was 3 years old. I grew up in Plano with my parents and an older brother and older sister who were all very influential in my life.
As a young adult, I was heavily involved in Computer Aided Drafting as well as graphic design and worked as an applications engineer and AutoCAD instructor until partnering in a startup engineering firm in 1999. Around the time YouTube was taking off in 2007, I used my computer and graphic design experience to start my first successful online business creating and selling AutoCAD training courses.
In my late 20s and early 30s, I started a family and decided that I wanted to do something more community service-oriented so I trained to became a fireman and worked for Dallas Fire-Rescue as well as the McKinney Fire Department as a fireman/paramedic. My training there lead me to my next online business producing and selling a condensed audio study guide to paramedic school in a downloadable MP3 file format. With that roll-out, I spent an enormous amount of time studying and becoming an expert in eCommerce, marketing and SEO which led me to launch a subscription business in 2011 called Firehouse Shirt Club where fire enthusiasts can subscribe and receive an authentic T-shirt each month from a different fire station from around the world. Fire stations love working with us because a portion of the proceeds go directly back to the men and women at the stations we feature. In our 11-plus years running, we've donated over $300,000 to the fire stations we've featured. Firehouse Shirt Club continues to thrive and was the driving force behind starting our local printing company, Atomic T-Shirts. Today, Atomic T-Shirts not only prints for Firehouse Shirt Club, but also for countless businesses and organizations in the area. In 2018-2019, my wife and I built a wedding venue up the road in Gunter, Texas on some land we had. She and I were the first to marry there in February of 2019 and we've been celebrating weddings and events at Bella Terra Venue ever since. Today I spend most of my professional time learning as much as I can about branding and marketing the businesses I operate and growing as a leader. In my personal time, I thoroughly enjoy cooking and spending time with my wife and 16- and 20-year-old daughters. In 2019 I fulfilled a life-long dream of learning to fly, so now we enjoy taking trips in our "new to us" 1968 Piper airplane.
What brought you to Celina?
Growing up in Plano and moving around in the North Dallas area as a young adult, my family and I landed in Frisco, Texas for about seven years before we learned of and decided to make the move to Celina in 2009. We were looking for a slower-paced city with a great school district to raise our children. At that time, Preston Road through Celina was a blacktop, two-lane road, and Brookshire's was about the only stop. Like most people, I quickly fell in love with the history and traditions of Celina.
What's the story behind Atomic T-Shirts and Signs?
Atomic T-Shirts was created to fulfill a need for my other business as much as it was to fill a hole in the local market. In 2015, Firehouse Shirt Club was really beginning to thrive, and at the time I was using whatever printer was being used by the fire station we featured. As we grew, it became more and more difficult to control the quality and timeliness of the T-shirts we needed for the club each month, so I seized the opportunity to not only fulfill the need for a local print shop, but vertically integrate the two businesses. Today, Atomic T-Shirts continues to provide for both of those needs in addition to other services we offer such as online T-shirt fundraising, embroidery, signage and promotional products.
How do you view the role of your business in the community?
I love this question because I think it's an important one that I take very seriously both personally and at Atomic T-Shirts. I'm a firm believer that you can only expect to get out what you put in. This is the reason we try very hard to stay relevant and continue to be an asset in the community. Sometimes that means as a business and sometimes that means me personally as a local business owner. As a business, we do everything we can to sponsor and support local programs and events. Several years ago, we launched Atomic Fundraisers where organizations can leverage our online fundraising platform to sell T-shirts and promotional items. Atomic Fundraisers removes the trouble of collecting, charging and shipping orders for fundraisers which has been a big asset to many of our local organizations. As an individual, I serve on a couple of boards in the community including the Celina Chamber of Commerce, the Celina Education Foundation as well as being a member of the steering committee for the Leadership Celina class.
What is the best part of your job? What is the most surprising?
That's a tough question because there is so much I love. I love the people I work with the most, both within our companies and the customers we serve. I think the best part of my job is the creative freedom in operating a business. As the saying goes, I eat, sleep and breathe anything that has to do with business growth, profitability and branding. I am a spreadsheet fanatic. Any time I have the opportunity to talk about business or branding, share my experience or teach someone, even better. The most surprising thing about my job is the closeness of our local business community. I would attribute a lot of that to our city leaders and local Chamber of Commerce who do so much to support all of us.
What is a normal day like for you?
I think a lot of business operators would agree that normal is to wake up and expect anything other than normal, so I try my best to at least start my days the same. When I leave the house, I feed our horses on my way out which tends to be the last few minutes of quiet time for me before my day really gets going. At Atomic, I'll do a check-in with our team to see if they need anything from me and then do a quick skim of email and make two lists; one of things I have to get done and one of things I'd like to get done. This helps me prioritize and get my mind right for the day. In addition, it allows me to get back on track fairly easily when the inevitable interruption comes up.
What are your hopes for the future of Atomic T-Shirts and Signs?
My hope is that Atomic continues to serve the community well, but equally as important is to continue to serve the people who work in our business who trust us to provide a fun and safe workplace where they can grow personally and professionally. I like to remind everyone in our company that we are not in the emergency business. I've been in the emergency business, and printing T-shirts is not it. Focus on meeting the customer's needs in a timely manner, carefully and with respect. If we do that, we will always have work to do.
What do you like to do in your free time?
There's so much I like to do that I always feel like I run out of free time too quickly. I probably enjoy time in my workshop at home the most. The quiet time and creative freedom that I feel I get there is a great way for me to recharge. I love to design and build, so I've been working a lot lately on setting up my shop to facilitate that. Aside from my shop, I enjoy studying, flying and cooking with my family. If it wasn't for my wife, Debra, I'd probably be home a lot more than I am. She's definitely the social one and honestly I'm grateful that she is, because I do enjoy time out with our friends.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I love the square just about anytime there's an event. Oktoberfest, Cajunfest, etc. The best part is taking our time walking around the square because we run into so many great friends. During the week, you can catch me at Toasted Walnut at lunch. In the evenings or on the weekends, my wife and I enjoy Rollertown, the Little Wooden Penguin or Valley Vines.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Both. It just depends on what I'm working on. There are days when I get up early and get in a zone working, and there are other days where I start working on something at 9 p.m. and finally turn off the lights at 1 a.m. Like answering these questions, for example. My wife says I never sleep.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
That's a tough question because it's so hard to narrow it down to one for my whole life. There were times when "Lose Yourself" by Eminem would certainly have been appropriate. I hope that when my time comes my theme song will be "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.
What do you want your legacy to be?
To leave the world a better place than when I arrived. I hope that I inspire someone to do something they otherwise would not have. Most importantly, I hope that I make my family and friends proud.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.