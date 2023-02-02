A college softball tournament is coming to Celina this month.
The 2023 Tracy Beard College Classic is scheduled to take place at Old Celina Park from Feb. 17-19.
The tournament features softball teams from the University of North Texas, the University of Kentucky, McNeese State, Sam Houston State University, the University of Texas at Arlington and South Dakota State University.
Celina Mayor Sean Terry said the event marks the first NCAA Division I softball tournament to be hosted at Old Celina Park.
“When we built those fields out there, those astroturf fields, we knew it would get a lot of attention because they can be played on all the time,” Terry said. “And I think not only does it bring recognition to our outstanding softball fields (...) but also it helps our restaurants and local businesses. People come here, they’re going to have to shop and eat and everything else, so we’re really excited to showcase what we have at Old Celina Park.”
The event comes after Celina Field No. 4 was named “Softball Field of the Year” by the Texas Turfgrass Association in 2022.
Terry said the event also brings an opportunity for local athletes to get a front row seat to the next level of athletics.
“Just bringing these caliber Division I schools here to showcase not only our city but also some of our kids that can really interact with those kind of athletes and see, ‘Hey, man, I can make that next step, too,’” Terry said.
Terry applauded the city’s Parks and Recreation department, including Director Cody Webb and Assistant Director Jeff Davis.
“Cody does a great job with organizing that kind of stuff and really rolling out the red carpet when they come into town and making sure that every need’s met, whether it’s help with scheduling, whether it’s helping with the local restaurants, catering meals, whatever it is, and I think it’s just we’re in the spotlight, and I give a lot of credit to our Parks and Rec department,” Terry said.
