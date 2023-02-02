Old Celina Park
Courtesy of city of Celina / Facebook

A college softball tournament is coming to Celina this month.

The 2023 Tracy Beard College Classic is scheduled to take place at Old Celina Park from Feb. 17-19.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments