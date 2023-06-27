After months of anticipation and collaboration between the Town of Prosper, the City of Celina and Collin County, the date has been set to celebrate the grand opening of the newly expanded Frontier Parkway.
The expansion project, a joint effort between the municipalities and county, represents a significant enhancement to the region's transportation infrastructure.
The grand opening celebration will take place on June 28 at 9 a.m. at the northwest corner of Children’s Health Stadium located at 2000 Stadium Dr., Prosper, TX. This event will be attended by officials, community leaders and members of the public, who are invited to witness the unveiling of this new major thoroughfare.
Frontier Parkway, previously a two-lane blacktop road, has undergone a comprehensive transformation, resulting in a modern divided, concrete, four-lane roadway. This expansion also includes provisions for future expansion to six lanes, ensuring that the infrastructure can accommodate the projected population growth in both Prosper and Celina.
One of the highlights of the project is the construction of a new bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BSNF) railroad tracks, which bisects both Prosper and Celina. The addition of this overpass will significantly enhance mobility, improve safety for motorists and reduce response times for emergency vehicles, making travel across the tracks more efficient and secure, according to a release by the Town of Prosper and city of Celina.
“The Town of Prosper is thrilled to celebrate the opening of Frontier Parkway,” said Prosper Mayor David Bristol. “This roadway will ease traffic congestion on one of our major east-west roads and provide greater and safer access to schools, neighborhoods, and local businesses. I am grateful for our strong partnership with Collin County and the City of Celina, and I look forward to working together on future infrastructure projects as we all continue to lead through these days of unprecedented growth.”
“Celebrating the completion of the Frontier Parkway project is an exciting milestone for drivers in our region,” said Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs. “I appreciate the collaborative work with our partners in Collin County and Town of Prosper, and I am certain that this thoroughfare will positively impact residents, businesses, and schools served by this busy roadway. The City of Celina looks forward to future opportunities to work together with our neighbors to expand our shared roads as we grow.”
“Collin County has been anticipating the opening of Frontier Parkway for many years now, and I am so pleased that the time has finally come to celebrate this tremendous milestone,” said Commissioner Susan Fletcher. “This project encompassed the meticulous planning of Collin County, the Town of Prosper and the City of Celina, who overcame numerous design challenges over the years. I am so grateful for their committed partnership, and that we will now have a much safer thoroughfare, capable of handling our continued growth. Not only does this facility provide infrastructure for schools, residents and local businesses, it also removes the longstanding barrier to mobility of having to wait for a train to finally clear the roadway. This is an enormous win for our entire community.”
The construction of the expanded Frontier Parkway and the overpass was managed by Mario Sinacola and Sons, who oversaw the project from start to finish. The total cost of the project, including engineering, right-of-way acquisition, and construction, amounted to approximately $34.6 million. Funding was provided through collaborative efforts by the county, the two municipalities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
Frontier Parkway holds immense significance for the region, as it borders the campus of Prosper High School and provides access to the Prosper ISD Stadium, the Natatorium and Frontier Park. With its expansion and new overpass, the Parkway will play a crucial role in facilitating better connectivity, enhancing safety and improving the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike, according to Town of Prosper and city of Celina officials.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.