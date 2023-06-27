After months of anticipation and collaboration between the Town of Prosper, the City of Celina and Collin County, the date has been set to celebrate the grand opening of the newly expanded Frontier Parkway.

The expansion project, a joint effort between the municipalities and county, represents a significant enhancement to the region's transportation infrastructure. 

Did You Know?

What: Frontier Parkway Grand Opening

When: June 28, 2023 @ 9 a.m.

Where: Children’s Health Stadium, 2000 Stadium Dr. Prosper, TX

