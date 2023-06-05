Granny’s Bakery opened Friday, May 26 in the heart of downtown Celina.
Owner Mikala Everson’s lifelong dream of opening a bakery has become a reality.
“It’s cool that people finally get to see all of my dreams come true,” Everson said.
Walking into Granny’s, customers see Everson’s first car, a baby blue Volkswagen Beetle she drove at 16, all the original dents included. Everson’s car now holds pastries. Everson said she wants customers to feel like they captured sunshine when entering Granny’s.
Granny’s open windows into the kitchen allow customers to watch the magic of the cake making happen. The walls in the workroom are covered in paintings of different cake flavors.
“I feel like this place has so much personality and so much love, and I hope the way I treat my staff radiates to how they treat you guys — like it’s just always super happy and fun, and this is a learning environment and this is where creativity comes to flourish,” Everson said.
After graduating from Prosper High School, Everson continued her education at the Culinary Institute of America. She then moved to California to work in the pastry kitchen at Google. After graduating with her Associates degree in Baking and Pastry Arts, she moved to Tennessee to work at Gaylord Opryland as a pastry chef. Shortly after, Everson moved to New York where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a minor in Entrepreneurship. Everson then worked on National Geographic Cruise Lines as a pastry chef.
Everson said she moved back to Celina to open Granny’s because of the local feel and support from the community she grew up in.
“What’s really fulfilling is bringing what my skills were back to the community that built me,” Everson said. “This is where I grew up, this is where all my home roots are.”
However, New York, Tennessee and California hold a special place in her heart too, since they shaped her and helped her grow her abilities. If the opportunity arose to expand, Everson said she would love to open Granny’s in those locations where she learned, grew and fell more in love with baking. Everson said she hopes she can one day give back and impact those in the places that helped her achieve her goals.
The local community helped Everson open Granny’s. Katie Dunn and Taylor Witt from Little Wooden Penguin assisted Everson in the process of building and designing Granny’s.
Today, Everson wants to teach her employees the love of baking, which is what her Granny taught her. The name Granny’s and the bakery holds a special place in Everson’s life since it was her Granny who helped Everson fall in love with baking. Everson has been baking since she was six years old.
“It’s super fulfilling for me because I’ve spent my entire life working towards this goal,” Everson said. “Of course I wish she was here to see it all and just kind of see that I did it and I told her I was going to do it when I was 12. I would like to think that she has her hand in this and all the success that there is here so far.”
Because of the small town community support Celina offers, Granny's has been involved in the community, building relationships with customers, supporting local businesses and events.
Everson’s dad is a member of the Celina Fire department, and a wall at Granny’s is dedicated to first responders. Granny’s recently partnered with Run Celina to support the Celina Police Department, providing donuts and coffee to the local community through a recent donut dash.
Granny’s sells 57 cake flavors. Members of the community have given suggestions on new flavors and Everson has created new flavors such as a Fruity Pebbles, watermelon and lemon cake in response. Granny’s also sells breads, muffins, overnight oats, wine, sandwiches and salads.
A majority of customers favorite is the coconut creme flavor, Everson said. The red velvet flavor is highly requested and soon to come. Everson’s favorite is a toss-up between the watermelon cake or her Father’s Day special, the maple bacon.
Everson said one of the most rewarding parts of her job is her staff.
“They are so cool,” she said. “They have pulled together in such a short amount of time to help me execute my own dream. To have such amazing staff who wants to do well makes me want to pour into them more.”
Everson said her future goals include posting more on social media and getting involved with more businesses through partnerships. She said she recently partnered with Alex Barbosa from Cinnamon Sugar Bakery to provide a spot for her product on the shelf at Granny’s.
Charcuterie boards will roll out soon, which Everson said will pair well with the wine on sale at the bakery. The cupcake factory portion of the bakery will be opening up in the next couple of weeks, she said.
Granny’s Bakery is located at 401 W. Pecan St.
