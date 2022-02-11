When Celina’s fire chief, an assistant chief and the city’s parks director walked into David Quick’s place of business, he was worried that there had been some sort of code violation.
“No, this is all good,” Quick was told.
It was then that he was informed that he had been named the Celina Fire Department Citizen of the Year.
It was a total surprise for the Frontier Golf Carts owner, who has lived in the Celina area since 1999.
“It certainly made me feel extremely gratified to receive an award like this from the fire department of all departments here in the city of Celina,” Quick said. “I think that they are true public servants, that they truly have a servant’s heart, and that’s one of the things I’ve always appreciated about them and why I’ve always been willing to step up and help them in any way I can, and to have guys of that caliber and quality recognize us as being good valuable citizens in the community, it means more to me than anything words could express.”
For the Celina Fire Department, the choice was a straightforward one: As Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker puts it, there’s no exact science to choosing a citizen of the year.
“We go by our heart most of the time with this department,” he said.
In this case, it came from the numerous times Quick had loaned golf carts to Celina’s public safety personnel when they were needed.
“He’s just a good neighbor to have,” Metdker said. “And that’s really what this is like is a big neighborhood.”
During special events and other instances, Metdker said, the police and fire departments wouldn’t be able to use their police cars and fire trucks to get around, and golf carts were essential. Those golf carts were provided by Quick.
“Celina is lucky to have small business owners like Mr. Quick who are always willing to help our police and fire departments with providing golf carts for their use at special events and we look forward to working with Dave for many years to come,” Celina City Councilman Jay Pierce said.
Metdker said relationships between the city and business community are paramount.
“I’m just amazed, again, at how much support the business community gives to fire and police in this city,” Metdker said. “It’s amazing. I’ve never seen that before. I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I’ve seen more of it here than any place I’ve ever been. So it’s a really neat relationship that the city has with its business community.”
