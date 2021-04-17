Everyone figured if they could raise a few thousand dollars on Easter Sunday, that would be amazing.
The leadership at Lifeway Church in Celina had reached out to a local organization asking if they would like to receive all donations that the church received on that day.
“We said ‘sure,’ and really didn’t know what to expect,” said Elizabeth Huse, co-founder of Helping Hands of Celina. “We thought maybe a little bit would come out of it, but (had) no idea that it would turn into what it turned into.”
Helping Hands of Celina, just six months old, had kicked off officially in October with four co-founders and a vision of providing an on-site campus closet that provides essential items to Celina ISD students in need. The organization also hosts an adopt-a-teacher program and provides resources for foster families and single parents.
Lifeway Church Lead Pastor Josh Price said the church’s mission, which includes being the church and leading the change, lined up well with that of Helping Hands of Celina.
“They're leading a change in the community, they're meeting peoples' needs, no matter who they are, they're loving their neighbor and they just didn't have the funding they needed to do what they felt called to do,” he said.
As a result, the church decided to give all donations it collected that day over to Helping Hands of Celina. The goal was set at $12,000, the benchmark number for the organization’s adopt a teacher program that would provide gift cards to each teacher. Huse had said getting $1,000 or $2,000 would be nice, but they weren’t sure what to expect.
On the Lifeway side of things, Price said a couple of people had been concerned leading up to that day that the effort would only raise a couple hundred dollars.
"I just said ‘Guys, I just don't think that that's an option,’” Price said. “‘I really believe that our people are going to show up and give because they really have a heart, a servant's heart, a loving heart, and it won't surprise me if we raise $5-6,000.’"
At the end of service on Easter Sunday, Price said the number was at about $16,000. As donations kept coming in, the number climbed to $17,000, and still money came rolling in throughout the day. By the time the total was tallied the next day, the figure landed at over $19,000.
When the Helping Hands of Celina team heard the final tally, co-Founder Jennifer Cawlfield said they felt stunned.
“It kind of reminds you you’re on the right path, too, that people support it, they believe in what you’re doing, they really do want to help you keep going,” Huse added. “That was encouraging.”
Price said he was blown away by the figure and that he had a couple of thoughts afterwards.
“God's obviously up to something,” he said. “He's stirring in the hearts of people. People believe in this. they see the need in their own community. They're wanting to help, they're wanting to help kids, they're wanting to love their neighbors.”
As the organization grapples with how it can use the sudden influx of funds, Cawlfield said the organization could hopefully reach out to families during the summer months to provide them with things they need like toothbrushes, shampoo or soap. There are also hopes to fully stock their campus closet for the upcoming school year.
“In just six months to be able to be that known that somebody wants to give us that much money is just...never in our wildest dreams,” Cawlfield said.
