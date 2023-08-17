Celina Council chambers file

Celina’s process for finding a new city manager continues.

Former Celina City Manager Jason Laumer’s resignation was announced on May 26. On June 13, the Celina City Council approved an agreement with executive search firm Affion Public to engage in a nationwide search for a new city manager. The city is paying Affion Public $28,000 for its city manager search services, according to a city spokesperson. 


