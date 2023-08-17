Celina’s process for finding a new city manager continues.
Former Celina City Manager Jason Laumer’s resignation was announced on May 26. On June 13, the Celina City Council approved an agreement with executive search firm Affion Public to engage in a nationwide search for a new city manager. The city is paying Affion Public $28,000 for its city manager search services, according to a city spokesperson.
In the meantime, Asst. City Manager Karla Stovall has been acting as the interim city manager. Laumer has since announced a new position as Principal Consultant at Willdan.
A job posting has been shared by Affion Public, and applications are due to the company by Aug. 31.
Included in the application posting is a requirement for a bachelor’s degree in public administration business or a closely related field. The application also requires a minimum of seven years of previous experience that includes work in municipal government. A master’s degree is preferred in the application, and an equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered.
The city manager is required to live in Celina city limits within a time specified by the city council.
“The ideal candidate will work closely with the city council to carry out city-wide initiatives and set the tone and vision for the employees of the city,” the application states. “This individual should be proven as an innovative and visionary leader with experience dealing with a complex set of issues related to a growing community. The ideal candidate should possess a record of accomplishment and success in economic development, development services, infrastructure, planning and zoning. Strong knowledge of public administration principles, strategic planning, and experience in fiscal planning will be essential for this role.”
The application also describes the ideal candidate as a professional leader with proven experience in “maintaining a broad spectrum of relationships with council, staff, stakeholders and the community,” as well as someone who has “the capacity and interest to be an effective mentor and leader for staff.”
“This individual must be able to adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards and be able to display transparency,” the application states.
While a salary is not listed on the application, the page states that the city is offering “a competitive salary commensurate with experience and a comprehensive benefits package.” The application adds that relocation assistance will be available.
Following the Aug. 31 application deadline, candidates are slated to be reviewed with the city council around the week of Oct. 9, according to a city of Celina spokesperson. Interviews are slated to begin approximately two weeks later.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
