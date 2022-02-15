Celina has officially announced the dates for the 2022 iterations of its Friday Night Markets.
The markets feature local vendors including artisans, cooks and farmers who sell their products from booths around Celina's historic downtown square. The markets operate from 6-9 p.m. and are free to attend.
The dates are:
March 11
April 8
May 20
June 10
July 8
August 12
September 9
October 14
November 4
“The Friday Night Market gives our residents and friends a chance to connect on our fabulous Square and enjoy shopping and dining while seeing some of the most creative items crafted in Celina and around North Texas,” City Manager Jason Laumer said in a press release. “These monthly markets not only offer a great chance for our community to gather, but they also allow us the opportunity to introduce the great people and businesses of our City to those who join us for the evening.”
A full calendar of city events is available at lifeincelinatx.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.