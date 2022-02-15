Celina friday night market
File photo courtesy of Lisa Ferguson

Celina has officially announced the dates for the 2022 iterations of its Friday Night Markets. 

The markets feature local vendors including artisans, cooks and farmers who sell their products from booths around Celina's historic downtown square. The markets operate from 6-9 p.m. and are free to attend. 

The dates are: 

March 11

April 8

May 20

June 10

July 8

August 12

September 9

October 14

November 4

“The Friday Night Market gives our residents and friends a chance to connect on our fabulous Square and enjoy shopping and dining while seeing some of the most creative items crafted in Celina and around North Texas,” City Manager Jason Laumer said in a press release. “These monthly markets not only offer a great chance for our community to gather, but they also allow us the opportunity to introduce the great people and businesses of our City to those who join us for the evening.”

A full calendar of city events is available at lifeincelinatx.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments