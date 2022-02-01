With projected inclement weather on the way, visions of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 are top of mind.
State and local governments have begun preparations for what is to come this week, as have local school districts. Some districts have already declared closures while others have encouraged parents to stay connected in case of updates or changes.
Here is how local school districts are planning for inclement weather this week:
This story will be updated as more information is available.
Mesquite ISD
Mesquite ISD has said it is monitoring the weather forecast. If a decision is made to close or delay school due to inclement weather or road conditions, that information will be shared no later than 6 a.m. the day of a closure, the district stated.
“We will notify families through automated phone call, email and text message,” the district said in a Tuesday message.
Notifications will also be on the district website and social media pages, as well as broadcast on KEOM.
“To ensure you receive these #SafeMesquite messages please make sure your contact information is correct by logging into the Skyward Family Access system,” the district stated.
Garland ISD
Garland ISD is scheduled to close Thursday.
School closures include ICON Virtual School and Remote Conferencing. All scheduled activities are canceled for Thursday.
“We encourage students to take home electronic devices tomorrow to complete homework and assignments,” a letter to parents said.
The district said it will continue to monitor road conditions. A decision will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday regarding Friday operations. If road conditions impact school operations, the district will share that information on its website, social media platforms, GRS-TV, and through its Skylert phone message system.
“We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Please avoid any unnecessary travel in this inclement weather. Stay safe and warm,” the letter said.
More information is available at the district website.
Celina ISD
Celina ISD has said it continues to monitor the weather and will contact staff and parents if there will be a schedule change.
Changes will be communicated through School Messenger, through the district website as well as on the district’s social media.
McKinney ISD
McKinney ISD is monitoring weather forecasts and has alerted parents and reminded them of district procedures for inclement weather through its website, social media and messenger system.
“We will check the roads during the early morning hours on the day of a winter weather event and then make a determination regarding a delay/cancellation,” said Shane Mauldin, communications specialist with MISD. “Our goal is always to make the decision by 5:30 a.m.”
In a Tuesday morning letter to parents, the district stated the same timeframe but added that there have been cases where weather worsened during the morning hours and a decision was made slightly after the 5:30 a.m. goal.
“Please keep in mind that MISD will not send out or post notification to confirm school is in session. Parents, employees and students should assume a normal school day unless notified otherwise,” the district stated.
The district will notify parents, students and staff of a closing or delay through an automated calling system and will also post information on the MISD Facebook and Twitter pages as well as the district webpage. The district will also send an email notification and notify local radio and television outlets.
MISD has said the district Facebook and Twitter accounts are the first places information is updated.
Frisco ISD
Frisco ISD uses the National Weather Service to keep informed on weather conditions and any impact to school operations, according to a letter sent to parents on Tuesday.
“In anticipation of possible ice and/or snow accumulation, campuses have de-icer on hand to treat main entrances and allow for safe passage in and out of school buildings,” the district stated.
FISD said it coordinates with the city during and after weather events to determine road conditions, which allows the district to decide if schools will open. The decision will be made no later than 5:30 a.m. each school day, the district stated.
Parents will get information through email and text message if schools are closed or delayed. Locals should text “Y” or “Yes” to 65787 to ensure they are subscribed to texts from FISD. If parents believe the contact information on file at school is out of date, they should contact the campus clerk.
Parents can also get information through the district and campus websites, as well as through the district Facebook and Twitter accounts.
“If FISD does not communicate with you regarding a school closing or delayed start, there are no changes to the regular school day or after school activities; schools will operate on their normal schedules,” the district stated. “Please double check your messages to confirm school has not been canceled or delayed prior to dropping off your child.”
FISD said the normal procedure is to keep campuses open for the full school day once classes are in session to avoid problems for families in the event of an early closure and to avoid leaving students without supervision.
“Keep in mind, even if schools are open, parents are the ultimate decision makers regarding whether to send their students to school or pick them up early when weather is a concern,” the district stated. “Any absences on a school day should be reported via the ‘Report an Absence’ tab on each campus website.”
Allen ISD
Allen ISD said it is monitoring the weather and endeavoring to send mass communications by 5:30 a.m. the morning of a delay or cancellation.
When this happens, emails will be sent to all district students, parents and staff.
More information is available on the district website.
If the district does not make an announcement, then classes will proceed as normal.
Plano ISD
Plano ISD is pointing residents towards its weather-related guidelines page for information, which states that the district will provide notifications through the district website, the PISD mobile app and through email and phone messages. Information will also be available on the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages, where followers will get instant updates on their newsfeeds.
“Any decision related to the functioning of the schools will follow the district guidelines and will be communicated through the district's normal channels,” PISD stated on social media.
Lewisville ISD
Lewisville ISD has encouraged residents to connect with the district to stay informed amid weather events.
The district said a decision to cancel a school day would be made by 5 a.m. and communicated via phone, email, social media and district websites.
“It is possible for weather and road conditions to vary greatly across the 13 municipalities served by LISD,” a Monday letter from the district stated. “For that reason, parents are the ultimate decision-makers on whether or not their students will attend school, and should notify the school as they would for any absence if the parent chooses to keep their student home.”
Parents can visit LISD.net for updates and can follow the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The district also provided a webpage featuring its inclement weather procedures.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will also be monitoring the weather to see if schools need to be closed.
In the event of a decision to close or delay school, CFBISD will begin notifying parents, students and staff as quickly and as early as possible, the district stated. Several communication methods will be used in efforts to reach families and staff. Initial messages will be sent between 5:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. via all platforms of communication.
More information is on the district website.
Coppell ISD
Coppell ISD’s Operations and Maintenance department is weatherizing its buildings accordingly.
Coppell ISD plans on assessing weather conditions, road conditions, sidewalks around campuses and driving the roads tomorrow morning to see if staff and students can travel to school safely. Results will be given to Superintendent Brad Hunt, and will make the decision by 5 a.m. Community members will be notified by the Alert phone, text and email system by 6 a.m., if not earlier.
Residents can find winter weather procedures on at coppellisd.com/weather.
Coppell ISD officials are actively monitoring the weather for the Wednesday evening and the Thursday morning.
If CISD closes schools due to inclement weather, the decision to close will be made as early in the morning as possible, but no later than 6 a.m. Should the district close, the CISD community will receive an alert message via text, phone and email, and the announcement will be posted on the district website, social media channels and will be shared with local media outlets. If no updates are given, CISD will be open and operating as normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.