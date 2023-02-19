Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Feb. 19 in and around Celina:
Inaugural Volunteer Summit
Celina will host its first ever volunteer summit, allowing attendees to learn about different service organizations benefiting the community and ways to get involved.
The event is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Organizations attending include:
- City of Celina
- LovePacs
- Grace Bridge Food Bank
- Celina Community Police Foundation
- Preston Trails Rotary
- Celina Professional Firefighters Association
- Helping Hands of Celina
- Celina Fire Foundation
For more information, contact (972) 430-8695 or lifeconnected@celina-tx.gov
Mardi Gras Shrimp & Crawfish Boil at Rollertown
Rollertown (412 N. Oklahoma St. #106) will host at Mardi Gras Shrimp & Crawfish Boil from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Mardi Gras in The Star district
Laissez passer les bons temps! Join The Star District for its first ever Mardi Gras party! Don your beads and enjoy all-day Fat Tuesday specials from participating restaurants in The Star District, soak up live music, pose for a photo with your krewe and more.
The event runs all day Feb. 21.
Movie night at The Star: 'Soul'
Come to The Star District on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to watch Disney’s "Soul" in partnership with the Frisco Inclusion Committee.
The fun will start at 6 p.m. with a jazz performance, plus soul-inspired bites, activations and more. Showtime begins at 7 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your chair and blanket to enjoy the movie.
'The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery'
McKinney Repertory Theatre presents the outrageous comedy, “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Dramatic Society Murder Mystery”, as its first show of 2023.
McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) is a 99% volunteer, nonprofit, community theatre supported, in part, by grants from McKinney Arts Commission, McKinney Community Development Corporation and through donations from the McKinney community. MRT is McKinney’s Official Community Theatre and is a resident company at McKinney Performing Arts Center in historic, downtown McKinney.
Showtimes are: Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Friday, March 3 at 8 p.m.; March 4th at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Shows are at the McKinney Performing Arts Center (111 N. Tennessee St.)
Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for Seniors 55-plus, $17 for children/students ages 4-18. Group tickets are available by calling the MPAC ticket office at (214) 544-4630.
More information is at mckinneyrep.org
