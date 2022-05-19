Celina’s 10th Annual Cajun Fest was in full swing on May 14, competing with such regional events as the AT&T Bryon Nelson in McKinney and the Frisco Fair in Frisco to draw north Texans in for a round of weekend entertainment.
Cajun Fest serves as one of the cornerstone events that aim to program the city’s crown jewel of a downtown square. The event, which brought in visitors from across the Metroplex, gave attendees a chance to listen to some music (including headliner John Michael Montgomery), eat some crawfish and experience the community feel of one of the fastest-growing cities in the area.
Here’s a look at the impact of this year’s Cajun Fest and what it means for Celina.
Crowd size and reach
Estimates shared with the Celina Record on Thursday indicate that Celina’s square was holding a maximum of around 2,000 people at one point Saturday.
In addition, early estimates indicate that anywhere from 6,000 to 7,500 people came to the event throughout the day.
Joe Monaco, Celina’s Director of Marketing and Communications, says those numbers are about the same as previous years. However, the event was held during a condensed time frame. While Cajun Fest has previously been held from noon to 10 p.m., this year’s iteration was from 2-9 p.m., meaning the city drew the same crowd in a shorter amount of time.
The event is one of Celina’s largest and served to bring in people from all over the metroplex, including Frisco, McKinney and Fort Worth, as well as some out-of-state visitors from Louisiana.
Record sales
While the city saw thousands of people on Saturday, it saw even more pounds of crawfish.
“We were at an all time high in sales of crawfish,” Monaco said. “We finished up at about 6,800 pounds we ended up selling.”
He credits the city’s presale efforts, which saw about three times the amount of presale tickets sold compared to last year.
“Overall from a city standpoint, we were really happy with what we had,” he said. “We thought it was a great event, we thought that people had places to walk around, people had places to sit. We were able to fix some of the areas that we thought were weaknesses from last year to this year.”
What changed this year?
Part of hosting the event this year included finding ways to improve on previous iterations.
Monaco said changes included hosting an additional gator show and allowing for a more spread-out feel. It also included more picnic and crawfish tables, multiple stations for getting water and more activities for children.
Where does the money go?
Money raised by the city from Cajun Fest goes into the city’s general fund, meaning it can go towards funding for such items as fire, police, potholes and street maintenance.
This year’s Cajun Fest is expected to result in about $43,000 going into the city’s general fund, Monaco said.
“It directly benefits the general fund which goes to really kind of benefiting the city and everything we’re trying to do,” he said.
