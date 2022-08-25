There’s no question that Celina is growing, and the city is looking to adopt a budget that keeps pace with that growth.
Ahead of a scheduled public hearing planned for Sept. 13, the city of Celina has shared its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The budget process begins in January and stretches through September, in time for approval by October, which is the beginning of the fiscal year. The proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year comes as Celina prepares for even more population growth — with over 53,000 projected by 2026 — and major development, including two major hospitals, the northbound development of the Dallas North Tollway and the expansion of Celina ISD facilities.
Following public hearings on the budget and tax rate, the Celina City Council is slated to consider the proposed budget and tax rate for approval on Sept.13.
New city positions
Celina has proposed 18 new “full-time equivalent” positions on its staff. The majority of those will go to public safety positions within the city.
New public safety positions include an assistant police chief position, a new school resource officer, a traffic sergeant, traffic officer, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement training officer and fire plan reviewer.
Other proposed new positions within the city include a downtown manager, a landscape architect and a recreation coordinator within the parks department.
Expenditures
Celina’s proposed budget outlines $101 million in total expenditures for the fiscal year.
The largest share of that spending goes to utilities at 37% ($37 million), followed by public services at 16% ($16 million) and public safety at 15% ($15.5 million).
The general government budget saw a 25.5% increase and public safety will see a 24.6% increase. Public services, which includes parks, streets and library services, is slated for the largest increase over the previous year at 36.75%.
The city’s general fund, which covers solely basic services of municipal government, reports projected expenditures of $33.95 million. Of that, the majority goes to public safety, including $6.9 million for the fire department and $7.3 million for the police department.
Special projects
A long-anticipated law enforcement center is at the top of a capital expenditures list that outlines major projects the city’s engineering department has projected for the upcoming year.
The projects are listed capital fund categories within the proposed budget document.
The new law enforcement center, set to be located at the corner of Punk Carter Parkway and Coit Road, is slated to include a community and training room that will be located off the main lobby as well as courtyard space.
Also included on the list was Celina Fire Station No. 3, which will be at the southeast corner of FM 1385 and Ballenger Road. The facility will include five bays and is expected to open with one ambulance and one engine and will eventually add a ladder truck. The project is slated to break ground in September with hopes for the station to be operational by October 2023.
Other projects slated for the fiscal year include phase II of the Preston Road lighting project, construction of the new 4,935-square-foot senior center, a Legacy Hills water reclamation plant and Coit waterline construction.
Revenues
As part of its proposed budget, the city is projecting revenues that total $92 million, an increase over the $71.9 million reported for the previous fiscal year. Revenue sources reported as part of the $92 million include rates, fees and charges ($44.3 million), ad valorem taxes ($22.3 million) and licenses and permits ($10 million). About $7 million of the budgeted revenue is from sales tax.
The city’s proposed budget notes that Celina has seen steady revenue increases over previous years due to population growth, development, property values and sales tax.
“The city of Celina is striving to diversify its revenues, expand the city tax base through economic expansion, maintain healthy financial reserves and hire and retain a top-quality workforce,” the budget states.
The city cites property taxes (ad valorem taxes) as its main revenue source. The proposed budget suggests a property tax rate of $0.634759 per $100 of valuation, which is equal to the voter-approval tax rate. The proposed rate of $0.634759 also lands above the city’s no-new-revenue rate of $0.548349.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.