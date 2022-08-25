fire station 3.jpg

The city's third fire station is among the multiple capital improvement projects listed in the city's proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina

There’s no question that Celina is growing, and the city is looking to adopt a budget that keeps pace with that growth. 

Ahead of a scheduled public hearing planned for Sept. 13, the city of Celina has shared its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

