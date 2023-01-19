Celina file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

Celina residents have given the local government an idea of how they feel about their city — and now it’s time to look at the numbers.

Every few years, the city of Celina has issued a community survey to get resident feedback on everything from infrastructure to what makes Celina, “Celina.” The city previously issued surveys in 2018 and 2020.

Celina inclusivity.png
Celina arts and culture.png
Celina parks and rec.png
Celina safety.png
Celina utility.png
Celina commmunity design.png
Celina mobility.png
Celina economy.png
Celina governance.png
Celina quality of life.png

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

