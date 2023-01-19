Celina residents have given the local government an idea of how they feel about their city — and now it’s time to look at the numbers.
Every few years, the city of Celina has issued a community survey to get resident feedback on everything from infrastructure to what makes Celina, “Celina.” The city previously issued surveys in 2018 and 2020.
Roughly six months ago, the city of Celina began partnering with national firm Polco for the 2022 iteration of a survey. As a result, the city participated in the National Community Survey, a 21-year-old survey with roughly 140 community-related questions that aimed to help the city “to better understand how the city’s performance impacts the community.” As part of the survey, Celina has the ability to compare its results to other communities that have also taken the survey. That opportunity included neighboring communities like McKinney and Plano.
Data collection began in July 2022 and wrapped up in early September. That included sending a survey to a random sample of 3,500 Celina households as well as making the survey generally available to residents online.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, an overview of those results were made public in a report to the city council.
The results measure 10 different categories including: inclusivity and engagement; education, arts and culture; parks and recreation; safety; utilities; community design; mobility; economy; governance and quality of life.
“The survey is a wealth of information that will be used over the next couple of years to further understand residents’ perspective of the city — areas that we are excelling and areas that need further attention,” said Anthony Satarino, the city’s Strategic Services Director, in a presentation to the Celina City Council.
Here’s a look at those results, according to the presentation:
Inclusivity and engagement
Ratings for connection and engagement with the community came in at 20% “excellent”; 43% “good”; 28% “fair”; and 9% “poor”.
Survey responses for rating Celina as a place to raise children or as a place that takes care of vulnerable residents came in with “similar” results compared to the benchmark, according to the presentation.
Meanwhile, Celina ranked higher than the benchmark when it came to a sense of civic or community pride.
“The city scored well in this area, especially with the sense of community metric, which benchmarked higher than average at 76%,” Satarino told council members.
Education, arts and culture
Responses for the city’s overall opportunities for education, culture and the arts came in at 11% excellent, 30% good, 41% fair and 18% poor. The ratings for this question landed at “lower” than the benchmark, according to the presentation.
Meanwhile, the city’s ratings for opportunities to attend social events and festivals came in higher than the benchmark, and the city came in lower with regard to public library services.
“Not surprising here, the score is a bit lower in this area as the city builds the infrastructure and amenities necessary to support the arts,” Satarino told the council. “With council support, we are currently in the process of both a library and arts master plan. Both of these plans will tackle this area and start the foundation for many of these programs.”
Satarino noted the city’s higher-than-benchmark ranking for special events and festivals.
“Since we are known for special events, it’s great to see that the events are well-received,” he said.
Parks and recreation
Ratings for overall quality of parks and recreation opportunities landed at 19% excellent, 38% good, 31% fair and 13% poor. Celina survey results for the item fell lower compared to the benchmark.
In addition, survey ratings regarding Celina’s recreational opportunities and fitness opportunities both came in at “much lower” than the benchmark, according to the presentation.
“This score is clearly lower than we would like to see, but understandable, again, considering how Celina is evolving and growing,” Satarino told the council. “Parks is currently working on follow-up surveys to deep-dive some of these concerns brought forward in the survey. It’s also important to know that while we obviously don’t have very many parks right now, the city’s been very active in acquiring property to ensure there’s plenty of quality parks and recreational opportunities in the future.”
Public safety
Survey results for overall feeling of safety in Celina landed at 46% excellent, 47% good, 6% fair and 1% poor. The results land Celina higher than the benchmark.
Celina also landed above the benchmark when it came to safety from property crime. The city landed in a similar spot for emergency preparedness ratings compared to the benchmark.
“Safety was a clear bright spot for the survey with an overwhelming amount of positive feedback,” Satarino said. “Several of the scores in this area ranked higher than benchmark cities.”
Utilities
With regard to overall quality of utility infrastructure in Celina, survey results indicate ratings of 6% excellent, 35% good, 32% fair and 26% poor.
Ratings for garbage collection and affordable high-speed internet access landed similar to the benchmark while ratings for utility billing were lower.
“This is another area that will receive additional focus in the coming months and years,” Satarino told the council. “Up to this point, several steps and studies have been taken to address water, including, as y’all know, the app where residents can monitor water uses, switching to winter averaging and streamlining payment methods.”
He added, “On the infrastructure side, to note, there are several key projects that are in the works or under construction that will enhance the utility network.”
Community design
“A well-designed community enhances the quality of life for its residents by encouraging smart land use and zoning, ensuring access to parks and other green spaces,” Satarino said.
Celina survey respondents rated the “overall design or layout of Celina’s residential and commercial areas” as 6% excellent, 44% good, 34% fair and 16% poor.
Ratings for “your neighborhood as a place to live” and “public places where people want to spend time” both received similar results compared to the benchmark.
“This area was a little bit surprising to staff, mainly because most of our communities are master planned with high standards,” Satarino said. “So this is one area that we will be surveying a little bit more to really understand that root cause of why these scores are a little bit lower.”
Mobility
Ratings for the “overall quality of the transportation system in Celina” came in at 3% excellent, 19% good, 42% fair and 36% poor.
Ratings for “ease of travel by car” were similar to the benchmark. Ratings for ease of walking were lower than the benchmark, and ratings for ease of travel by bicycle landed “much lower” than the benchmark, according to the presentation.
“This is another area where a little bit lower scores are to be expected,” Satarino said. “As key infrastructure pieces are put together, staff expects that these scores will rise in the future.”
Economy
Ratings for overall economic health of Celina landed at 20% excellent, 58% good, 17% fair and 5% poor. The result was similar to the benchmark.
Ratings for employment opportunities and shopping opportunities in the city landed below the benchmark.
“”This section was a bit of a mixed bag for the city,” Satarino said. “While the scores were high overall for economic health, note that employment and shopping opportunities are low. As previously discussed, this is a norm for a growing community where employment and shopping centers are coming in behind rooftops.”
Governance
Ratings for overall confidence in Celina government landed at 11% excellent, 37% good, 34% fair and 17% poor.
Ratings for overall customer service by Celina employees and “generally acting in the best interest of the community” yielded results similar to the benchmark. Ratings for the value of services for the taxes paid to Celina landed at lower than the benchmark.
“Overall, the city scores well in this governance section, with the bright spot being customer service,” Satarino said. “Further evaluation will be done concerning the value of services for taxes paid.”
Quality of life
Ratings for quality of life in Celina landed at 25% excellent, 60% good, 13% fair and 2% poor.
Ratings for Celina as a place to live, recommending living in the city to someone who asks and the city’s overall image or reputation all landed in a similar spot to the benchmark .
“The city scores excellent in the quality of life measures with 87% recommending living in Celina to someone that asked,” Satarino said. “Furthermore, the overall image or reputation of Celina is at 80%.”
Open-ended questions
The city also asked two open-ended questions as part of the survey. One asked residents what improvement they would most like to see in Celina from a city services, facilities or program standpoint. The most popular response was related to road infrastructure and maintenance or public parking access, followed by utility costs.
A second open-ended question asked residents what one attribute they believe the city does well and would want to maintain. The top answer was a small town feel/sense of community.
“It’s important to remember a survey not only provides valuable feedback, but itself is a tool that allows residents to feel connected to their local government and included in the decision making process,” Satarino told the council.
Results presented Tuesday reflected composite scores, Satarino said. The full results are expected to be available on the city website, celina-tx.gov.
“These results are helpful to serve as a guide map for continued infrastructure and service improvements,” Satarino said.
