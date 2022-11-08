Denton County has released preliminary results for the Nov. 8 election, giving an early sign as to how county residents cast their ballots for key statewide races.
Here's a look at the numbers:
Governor
As of 7:50 p.m., election results show that 55.45% of Denton County voters have cast their ballots for Gov. Greg Abbott with 126,846 votes in favor of the Republican incumbent. Meanwhile, numbers show 43.47% of county votes reported are in favor of Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, with 99,446 votes reported for the candidate as of that time.
Results reported as of 7:50 p.m. show 0.88% of Denton County votes have gone to Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts and 0.18% for Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.
Lieutenant Governor
Election numbers reported at 7:50 p.m. show that 53.65% of Denton County votes so far have gone to Republican incumbent Dan Patrick. Meanwhile, 43.84% of votes (99,929) so far have gone to Democratic challenger Mike Collier. Also, 2.51% of Denton County votes (5,711) have so far gone to Libertarian candidate Shanna Steele.
Attorney General
Results as of 7:50 p.m. reflect that 53.30% of Denton County votes reported so far have gone to Ken Paxton, with 121,071 votes reported for the Republican incumbent. Meanwhile, results indicate 43.39% (98,565) of Denton County votes so far have gone to Democratic challenger Rochelle Mercedes Garza, and 3.31% (7,527) have so far gone to Libertarian candidate Mark Ash.
