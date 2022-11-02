Here's how to support Celina Band as the group heads to state

Celina Band has made history this year, but it’s not done yet.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Celina’s marching band officially qualified for the UIL State Marching Contest, marking the first time the program has done so since 2005.
The achievement comes after the band has been named Area finalists for the previous two years. Last year, the group finished 4th in the preliminary round, which would have landed it at the state level, but dropped to 7th in finals, causing the band to miss going to state by two spots, Celina Band Director Jon Weddle said.
“You could tell from day one of band camp that this group was committed to seeing the process through this year and that’s what they did,” Weddle said in a written response to the Celina Record.
This year’s marching show, dubbed “Origami,” was inspired by a winter guard show titled “A Thousand Cranes” performed by the group Aimachi, Weddle said.
On the field, large origami figures serve as backdrops to Celina band and color guard members throughout the performance. In between sounding out notes, band members are seen posing in ways that emulate folded paper figurines.
The show includes the pieces “Libertango” by Astor Piazzolla/arranged by Steve Vento; “Cinema Paradiso” by Ennio Morricone/arranged by Steve Vento and “Imaginarium” by Randall Standridge/arranged by Steve Vento.
“We wanted to create a show that was sophisticated and offered a variety of loud and soft moments to draw the audience members in,” Weddle said. “This was a very different approach that we were nervous the kids would have trouble buying into but they did and ran with it.”
The show’s creation and state-bound presentation comes after months of planning and preparation. Weddle said the first design meeting for the show took place in spring 2022. Preparations included hiring a new show designer, arranger, drill writer and visual technician, and band camp for students began in July.
“In modern marching band, students have to not only learn proper marching and playing technique but have to learn dance moves and body visuals to enhance the production,” Weddle said. “Many rehearsals this year have been devoted to understanding dance terminology and how to move and play while doing dance-specific moves. We have some terrific band parents who have helped us build our props and repair broken equipment throughout the year to keep us going.”
Making it to the UIL State Marching Contest is a significant accomplishment, Weddle said. The win comes after receiving a First Division Rating at the UIL Region Contest and then performing at the Area Marching Contest to qualify for state. One band is sent to state for every five bands that qualify for Area. With 23 bands qualifying for the Area Marching Contest this year, just four bands were able to advance to the state level.
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Celina Band will go head-to-head with 22 other 4A programs in the state. Celina is slated to perform at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the preliminary round. The performance will be available through live stream at nfhsnetwork.com
“We are very happy to advance to the State Marching Contest, but we are not satisfied with just being there,” Weddle said. “We hope to make the State Finals (top 10 bands) and see how we do from there.”
The Celina community is invited to a “send off” performance to support band students at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at Bobcat Stadium. Spirit wear will be for sale at the performance, with proceeds going to the band program.
