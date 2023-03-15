The city of Celina has adopted a plan that it will use to guide progress over the next two years.
The Celina City Council approved the city’s 2023-2025 strategic plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The approval comes after the council convened for a special meeting and work session in Southlake on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.
The plan outlines a series of goals and lists objectives geared towards each goal. The city has also provided a dashboard that tracks its progress with relation to its goals, available here: tinyurl.com/mry7fmvc
The approved strategic plan includes the same goals outlined in the city’s 2022-24 plan, with the addition of one new goal: “Be the city that shares our story.”
“This strategic plan goal will focus on sharing who we are as a city,” the new plan states. “By infusing these communication strategies through each strategic plan goal, we will successfully communicate the stories, efforts, events and information that matter to residents.”
The new plan also maintains the same previous strategic plan goals and provides a list of objectives related to each goal. Objectives include conducting an arts and culture master plan, creating a concept for Founder’s Park, incorporating the city’s character, heritage and brand into new developments, implementing a downtown capital improvement project strategy and more.
Here’s a look at the action items that the city has outlined as it pursues its new plan:
Goal 1: Be the ‘Life Connected.’ city
Named after the city’s tagline, the goal focuses on the “social and physical aspects of connectivity,” according to the strategic plan.
Objectives under this goal include:
Creating library learning partnerships, including youth services.
Creating an explorer program for both the fire and police departments.
Conduct an arts and culture master plan.
The city has been in the process of developing its arts and culture master plan. Read more about the process here: tinyurl.com/2p92729r
Goal 2: Be the unique city
This goal highlights the city’s small-town charm, as well as the city’s historic downtown area.
“Celina carries these unique attributes to other planning efforts around the city and infusing its agricultural past into city projects,” the plan states.
Objectives under this goal include:
Develop an optional single-family smart home program.
Revising the city’s Neighborhood Vision Book.
Improving the Preston Road gateway and corridor.
Goal 3: Be the city of the future, connected to its past
As Celina continues to face more population growth and development, it’s also looking at how to maintain its current qualities.
Objectives for this goal include:
Developing a commercial integrity program.
Creating a concept for Founder’s Park.
Incorporating the city’s character, heritage and brand into new development.
Goal 4: Be the city built on public safety
On the heels of breaking ground on a new fire station and a new law enforcement center, the city continues to list public safety as a priority.
The new plan’s objectives include:
Building a law enforcement center.
Establishing a smoke detector battery replacement program.
Growing and improving the city’s emergency management division operations.
Goal 5: Be the city of servant leaders
Celina is no stranger to using the term “servant leadership,” and does so again in its strategic plan. A former firefighter teaches servant leadership to city employees and recently hosted a leadership academy, too.
Objectives in the new plan include:
Creating an employee engagement program.
Creating and implementing an ethics training program.
Creating how-to videos “for requisition entry and Historically Underutilized Business search.”
Goal 6: Be the city of innovative infrastructure
As the city faces continued rapid growth, it’s placing innovative infrastructure high on its list.
“With limited resources and a high demand for new infrastructure, a creative approach is required when addressing funding mechanisms,” the plan states.
The new plan’s objectives include:
Implementing a downtown capital improvement project strategy.
Identifying, designing and installing fiber infrastructure.
Providing Wi-Fi in public spaces.
Goal 7: Be the city of small business
Big-name brands like Costco and H-E-B have made recent headlines with their activity in Celina. However, the city’s strategic plan notes that “small business is one of our biggest strengths and opportunities.”
The new plan’s objectives include:
Creating a “micro-grant” program with the city’s economic development corporation.
Hiring a development liaison.
Hiring a downtown manager.
Goal 8: Be the city that shares our story
The newly-added goal includes three objectives centered on different ways to tell the city’s story.
“We want to share our story through what we say, what we publish, the improvements we construct and the things we do,” the strategic plan states.
Objectives listed with the goal are:
Celina ISD and city orientation and history programs.
Showcasing the city’s heritage by adding locally created art to city buildings.
Using external media outlets and professional organizations to highlight the city’s story locally and nationally.
See the new plan here: issuu.com/celina_texas/docs/23-25_strategic_plan_final
