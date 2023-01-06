When reflecting on 2022, Dr. Tom Maglisceau knows exactly where to begin.
“I’m proud of our kids, first and foremost,” the Celina ISD Superintendent said.
And there’s plenty to be proud of — CISD began the year with a first-time state win by its cheer team in January and bookended it with a marching band state win in November. In between were a series of CISD state wins, including for girls soccer, girls cross country and digital animation student Dane Parsons.
CISD also saw major development: the district opened its brand-new Moore Middle School in August, moved forward on construction for its third elementary school and launched a new website in December.
And that momentum doesn’t look to be slowing down in 2023.
The district’s third elementary school is slated to be completely built and ready to welcome students in time for the 2023-24 school year. In addition, construction is set to begin soon on the district’s fourth elementary school, slated to open in fall 2024. On Jan. 9, the district is preparing to launch a mobile app that will aim to provide a one-stop shop for district information.
During a Dec. 13 discussion with the Celina Record, Maglisceau said the district was starting to gather community groups to discuss a redesign of the second phase of Celina High School.
He added that the district is also looking at when a second middle school might be needed as CISD continues to grow.
As the district looks ahead to 2023, Maglisceau said engaging the CISD’s principles (community, excellence, innovation, leadership and stewardship) is top of mind. He said the district has been engaging its Bobcat Council in discussing how to bring those principles to life in the district. He said a recommendation is slated to come before the district board of trustees in May.
Also top of mind is what the district is doing to grow or advance academic programming at all levels, he said, including through career and technical education programs.
As Celina ISD rounds out one school year and prepares for the next, Maglisceau shared his hopes for 2023.
“My greatest hopes are that kids feel that there’s a place for them in our schools, that we have not just great teachers and great classrooms, but we have also things that kids can connect to, and where they can really feel like they’re excited to come to school, but also excited for all the great things that we have,” Maglisceau said.
“My hopes are that we can keep our commitment to effective teaching in every classroom, but then also look to see (...) where we can keep giving our kids more and more opportunities to be that much more prepared for post-secondary options that are there for them,” he later added.
With that in mind, Maglisceau had just one more thing say before kicking off 2023:
“Go Bobcats."
