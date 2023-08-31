Celina community members have the chance to impact a student’s life for just 30 minutes a week.
This year, Celina ISD is launching a mentorship program that pairs students with “committed responsible adults” who will guide and inspire students.
The program is a chance to build connections between the community and school district, said Starla Martin, district coordinator of student services.
“If we reach one student, that’s the goal, right, if we can just help one kid, then it was worth it,” Martin said.
The program is open to students from kindergarten to 12th grade in the district. According to the district website, campus administration, teachers and counselors identify students they feel can benefit from having a mentor, and permission is sought from parents and guardians for the student to participate in the program. No student is required to participate.
Goals for the program include reinforcing positive attitudes toward learning and problem solving; fostering relationships that help students become successful learners; providing a vision of experience; and building self-esteem and confidence by motivating students.
Martin said the Celina Quarterback Club has a successful mentorship program for student athletes. She also mentioned that she explored a similar program at the campus level while serving as a campus principal. After moving to CISD’s central administration office, Martin sought to expand the program to a district-wide offering.
The application process for mentors is three-fold: those interested must turn in an application and a background check, both available at celinaisd.com/o/cisd/page/partners-in-education-mentor-program. Applicants must also attend an orientation training. Martin said the first training was hosted in August, and the training sessions will continue to be offered year-round.
Martin said the district is seeking mentors who can commit to meeting with their student mentees consistently for 30 minutes, once per week.
“We need someone who can commit from September to May,” Martin said. “If you don’t know that you can commit to being there throughout the whole year, then we just ask that you not sign up for it just yet, because we really want that stability for the kids.”
“I’m just really excited about the opportunity for our kiddos and for our community,” Martin said. “I hope it’s a win-win for both and that we change some lives. That’s the ultimate goal is that we keep kids on the right path and help them be successful.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
