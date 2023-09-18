Melissa Gresham often starts her morning out with a run, watching the sun rise in the distance while spending time with God.
While running is her hobby, she wanted to share her love for running with Celina. As a result, she’s created local races and is taking it to the next level by including others in something she loves.
This year, that includes producing Celina’s first ever Turkey Trot presented by Celina Lifestyle.
In January, Gresham hosted a 5K run, one of the first races in Celina to have awards and medals. It sold out at 500 runners with a wait list. After the first race, Gresham said she felt much support by the community.
“That just told me Celina wants these types of events,” Gresham said.
Gresham said that the most popular race of the year is the Turkey Trot.
“It is a family event,” Gresham said.
Her next goal was to bring the signature event to Celina, after seeing the support and response to the first race. Gresham owns Run Celina, the race management company that puts on these race events.
Run Celina’s Turkey Trot is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning at Old Celina Park. There are two distances, a 5K and a 1 mile option. There are expected to be 1,000 participants in the race, 600 participants in the 5K and 400 in the 1 mile option.
“It’s just a time for everybody to be together,” Gresham said.
There will be finisher medals for the race.
The “icing on the cake,” Gresham said, is Granny’s Bakery, which will give out pecan or pumpkin pie at the end of the race. Blue Engine is giving hot chocolate at the finish line as well.
“It’s a fun family-oriented event that brings everyone together on a wonderful day of the year to celebrate and give thanks,” Gresham said, “and that’s just the whole purpose of it, to have fun.”
A portion of the proceeds from the race will go to Lovepacs Pantry, an organization that feeds children in the area.
“It combines exercise and community together, and it is just fun,” Gresham said.
Gresham hopes to bring this tradition to Celina through the Turkey Trot, especially as Celina continues to grow.
“I’m hoping to create this new tradition into a growing town, that people can come to expect the same high quality race year after year and maybe accept the growth that’s coming just a little bit better,” Gresham said.
Featured Local Savings
Rebekah Raub is a contributing reporter for Star Local Media focusing on the Celina and Prosper areas.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.