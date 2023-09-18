turkey trot
Courtesy photo

Melissa Gresham often starts her morning out with a run, watching the sun rise in the distance while spending time with God.

While running is her hobby, she wanted to share her love for running with Celina. As a result, she’s created local races and is taking it to the next level by including others in something she loves.


Rebekah Raub is a contributing reporter for Star Local Media focusing on the Celina and Prosper areas.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments