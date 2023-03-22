celina parks.jpg

The Celina Parks and Recreation department hosted a meeting for residents regarding Wilson Creek Park on Wednesday, March 22 at the Celina Senior Center. 

On Wednesday morning, Jeff Davis stood in the Celina Senior Center with two large easels next to him. Each easel displayed a possible future for one of Celina’s next big parks. 

Davis, who serves as Celina’s assistant parks and recreation director, was seeking input from members of the community, including Celina’s seniors. 

concept a.jfif

"Concept A" depicts one of two concept plans developed as part of a master planning process for Wilson Creek Park in Celina.  
concept b.jfif

"Concept B" depicts one of two concept plans developed as part of a master planning process for Wilson Creek Park in Celina. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

