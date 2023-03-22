On Wednesday morning, Jeff Davis stood in the Celina Senior Center with two large easels next to him. Each easel displayed a possible future for one of Celina’s next big parks.
Davis, who serves as Celina’s assistant parks and recreation director, was seeking input from members of the community, including Celina’s seniors.
“We wanted to make sure that we had an opportunity to speak directly with the seniors and get their feedback on one of the two next big parks that we’re building in Celina,” Davis said.
The meeting comes as the city is seeking public input for Wilson Creek Park, set to be located at the corner of future Sunset Boulevard and Future Roseland Parkway, east of Preston Road.
At the end of 2022, the city hosted a preliminary survey asking residents what they’d like to see at the new park. That feedback was taken and resulted in two concept plans showcasing different park features. Now, the city is asking residents how they feel about the two concept plans.
There are multiple differences between “Concept A” and “Concept B.” One shows a dog park while another just shows “open space.” The two show differing trail options, pond locations, field placements, parking areas and more.
Davis said the goal is not to “vote” for one plan or the other.
“We’re just showing all the different possibilities for what could happen at the park,” he said. “What we expect will happen is that we end up taking some things from Concept A and some things from Concept B, probably adding in some things that maybe were left off of these initial concept plans and then coming up with what would be our final master concept plan that we move forward with.”
For now, the city has a survey available at surveymonkey.com/r/WilsonCreekConcepts allowing residents to share feedback for each concept plan. The survey is open until March 30, according to the city website.
After that, Davis said, the city will have a follow-up conversation with design consulting firm Dunaway to go over survey responses. The city and Dunaway will then have weekly meetings through the month of April to develop a final master plan concept for the park.
The city is slated to bring updates to the parks board and Celina City Council in May and June. A workshop and presentation for the proposed final master plan concept is slated to come before the Celina City Council at a June meeting for final input, and the council is slated to vote on the master plan in July.
