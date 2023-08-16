Work is moving forward on efforts to transform Parvin Road and Frontier Parkway into a four-lane divided roadway between FM 1385 and Dallas Parkway.
During its August meeting, the Celina City Council approved an amendment to an interlocal agreement with Denton County, as well as an engineering services agreement for the project.
“Because the city of Celina has a single roadway to access the western boundary, emergency services are restricted to utilizing FM 428 which adds time to emergency response,” a city memo regarding the interlocal agreement states. “The city of Celina is constructing Parvin Road as an asphalt roadway from FM 1385 to Legacy Road to provide temporary relief for emergency services and residents, but an asphalt roadway is not the long-term solution.”
According to city documentation, the city of Celina, the town of Prosper and Denton County entered into an interlocal agreement in 2020 to fund preliminary engineering services for a design schematic and environmental documents for a four-lane divided roadway from FM 1385 to Dallas Parkway. A $650 million bond package was approved by Denton County voters in 2022. Both Celina and Prosper have committed their awarded funds from the bond package (a total of $31 million) to the construction of Parvin Road and Frontier Parkway.
Schematic design for the project is complete, and the next steps involve a plans, specifications and estimates (PS&E) phase, the city memo states. The city of Celina has entered into an interlocal agreement with the town of Prosper for $800,000 to contribute to the PS&E phase. In the agreement, “Denton County has agreed to fund $8.3M for the remainder of the design to allow this project to complete PS&E for a total commitment.”
The city council unanimously approved the interlocal agreement item.
The engineering services agreement amounts to $4.2 million and covers Frontier Parkway and Parvin Road from FM 1385 to Dallas Parkway. The project in question spans both Collin and Denton counties. According to city documentation, services include design schematic, environmental documents, and the preparation of plans, specifications and estimates for expanding the two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane urban divided roadway. Funding for the agreement is available through bond funds and Denton County, city documentation states. Expenditures will not exceed funds appropriated and funds will be committed at the issuance of a purchase order.
The engineering services item was approved unanimously by the city council, pending county approval.
The agreements come as phase one of work on Parvin Road (stretching from 500 feet east of Bothwell Boulevard to Teel/Smiley Road) was completed and opened to drivers on Aug. 9. Phase one entailed asphalt reconstruction. Phase two covers Parvin Road from Smiley Road to Legacy Drive.
Andy Glasgow, engineering director for the city, said the completion of both phases of the asphalt project will result in significantly increased traffic along Parvin Road.
“This will trigger the need for the roadway to be expanded to four lanes within three to five years,” Glasgow said. “In anticipation of the need, the design of four lanes of Parvin is critical.”
Glasgow said the design process is slated to last for about 18 months after the notice to proceed.
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.