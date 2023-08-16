Celina overhead
Work is moving forward on efforts to transform Parvin Road and Frontier Parkway into a four-lane divided roadway between FM 1385 and Dallas Parkway.

During its August meeting, the Celina City Council approved an amendment to an interlocal agreement with Denton County, as well as an engineering services agreement for the project.


