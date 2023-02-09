Celina Council chambers file

The Celina City Council Chambers, located at 112 N. Colorado. 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The filing period is open for Celina City Council and Celina ISD School Board spots, and some candidates are ready to put their names in the hat. 

For the Celina City Council, the spots for Mayor, Place 4 and Place 5 are up for election. As of Thursday, Feb. 9, three people had filed for spots on the City Council: 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments