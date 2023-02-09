The filing period is open for Celina City Council and Celina ISD School Board spots, and some candidates are ready to put their names in the hat.
For the Celina City Council, the spots for Mayor, Place 4 and Place 5 are up for election. As of Thursday, Feb. 9, three people had filed for spots on the City Council:
Celina Mayor Sean Terry has filed for re-election to the spot. Terry is a vice president with Centurion American Development Group.
Place 5 incumbent Mindy Koehne has filed for re-election. Koehne is an attorney at Coats, Rose, Yale, Ryman and Lee.
Former Celina Mayor Corbett Howard has filed to run for the Place 4 spot. Howard is market president with Lamar National Bank in Celina.
Three Celina ISD Board spots are up for election in May: Places 3, 4 and 7. As of Thursday, two candidates have filed to run for CISD Board positions:
Place 7 Incumbent Jarratt Calvert has filed for election to the spot. Calvert was appointed to the spot in August to fulfill an unexpired term. Calvert is an operations manager with Shades of Green Nursery.
Melissa Cromwell has filed to run for the Place 3 spot on the CISD Board of Trustees, according to CISD. Cromwell is president and CEO of the Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce.
The deadline to file for a spot on the ballot is Feb. 17. Check back with CelinaRecord.com for updates.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
