Celina voters will have multiple candidates to choose from as they select Celina ISD School Board members in May.
The filing period for Celina ISD’s May 7 election closed on Friday.
According to Celina ISD, two candidates have filed to run for Place 1 on the CISD School Board: Vicky Hogue and Incumbent Chuck Hansen.
Two people are vying for the Place 2 School Board seat: Dan Williams and Incumbent Choc Christopher.
The last day to register to vote for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 3.
